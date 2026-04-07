The weather is finally warming up – here are 32 adventure-ready gadgets to tackle the great outdoors

Spring has sprung, the trails are getting drier, the roads less muck-filled, the weather warmer, and so it's time to prepare for your next big adventure. Whatever your outdoor thing – be it cycling, hiking, paddle boarding, wild camping, or even just sipping cocktails on a pool-side terrace – we've got the latest gear to help you do that thing, but better, as well as inspiration for where to go, and some useful pointers on how to make the most of your trips.

TRAIL RUNNING IN THE DOLOMITES

(Image credit: Future)

1 BOB & BRAD ICEFLEXPRO

Recovery doesn’t have to mean ice baths and frozen peas. The Iceflexpro combines three cooling levels, three heat levels, and an automatic hot-cold circulation mode to target sore joints and muscles. At just 387g, with USB-C charging and adjustable straps, it’s easy to use anywhere, from mountain huts to hotel rooms, when your legs start negotiating with you for better recovery.

£109, decathlon.co.uk

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2 DJI NEO 2

The Neo 2 makes aerial footage feel effortless. Weighing under 250g, it slips into a running pack, launches in seconds and locks on to you with improved subject tracking and faster follow speeds than the original. It captures crisp 4K video and sharp stills, while intelligent flight modes handle the cinematography so you can focus on the trail and not the controller.

£209, store.dji.com

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3 ADIDAS EVO SL ATR

The Evo SL ATR takes Adidas’ lightweight road favourite and gives it trail credibility. A Continental rubber outsole adds grip on loose and wet surfaces, while the responsive midsole keeps turnover quick on climbs. It’s light, stable and surprisingly comfortable over distance, making it ideal for runners who want speed without switching shoes the moment the tarmac disappears or gradients start rising.

£140, adidas.co.uk

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4 COROS APEX 4

Big mountains demand a watch that doesn’t tap out early. The Apex 4 pairs dual-frequency GPS with offline mapping, breadcrumb navigation and up to 75 hours of battery life in standard GPS mode. Its titanium bezel and sapphire glass shrug off knocks, while advanced training metrics keep your effort honest. It’s not flashy; instead, it’s built to get you back down safely. A pro’s choice.

£429, coros.com

TIPS FOR YOUR FIRST ALPINE TRAIL ESCAPE

START EARLIER THAN YOU THINK

Morning light brings cooler air, quieter trails and more stable weather. Afternoon storms build quickly in the Dolomites, especially in spring. An early start gives you more margin if navigation takes longer than planned or descents prove slower than expected on loose, technical ground.

LET CADENCE BEAT CONFIDENCE

Shorter strides and a higher cadence reduce impact and improve balance on rocky surfaces. Downhills reward restraint more than bravery. Relaxed arms, soft knees and controlled breathing between each step keep energy in reserve and ankles intact over long alpine descents.

TREAT NAVIGATION AS A SKILL, NOT A BACKUP

Trail markers fade, paths split, and snow can distort familiar routes. Download maps, check junctions twice, and trust bearings over assumptions when legs are tired and concentration slips. Knowing exactly where you are makes every decision faster, calmer and more deliberate.

FOREST ADVENTURE IN THE ARDENNES

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1 SUUNTO VERTICAL 2

Suunto’s adventure watch focuses on endurance and navigation rather than gimmicks. With dual-frequency GPS, offline maps, barometric altitude tracking and up to 65 hours of battery life it’s built for long days under tree cover where accuracy matters. A sapphire screen and military-grade construction keep it resilient, while detailed training and recovery metrics add structure to slower, exploratory outings.

£529, suunto.com

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2 TACTICA K.100

The K.100 is a proper pocket knife rather than a novelty EDC. Measuring 18.8cm overall with a 7.3cm reverse-tanto blade, it uses PVD-coated D2 tool steel for durability and edge retention. The machined G10 handle, ball-bearing washers and liner lock deliver smooth, ambidextrous operation, while the 120g weight keeps it light enough for everyday carry without feeling disposable.

£99.95, tacticagear.com

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3 PRINCETON TEC HELIX LI LANTERN

The Helix Li packs up to 300 lumens into a collapsible, globe-style lantern that folds flat for easy packing. USB rechargeable, water-resistant and built to survive campsite knocks, it throws a clean, even ligh t that works just as well hung from a branch as it does on a picnic table. Simple controls and long runtimes keep it practical rather than precious.

£114.95, princetontec.com

4 SIGG GEMSTONE FOOD JAR

Sigg’s sturdy-yet-sleek stainless-steel Gemstone Food Jar uses vacuum insulation to keep meals hot or cold for hours, while its leakproof lid and wide opening make packing and cleaning refreshingly painless. Built from durable, BPA-free materials, it’s designed for real outdoor use rather than desk lunches. It’s the kind of container that quietly upgrades every forest stop without demanding attention.

£33.99, sigg.com

HOW TO MOVE SLOWLY THROUGH DENSE COUNTRY

The Ardennes rewards patience more than pace. Trails weave through thick forest, rolling ridges and hidden clearings, where distances feel shorter on maps than they do underfoot. Navigation is rarely dramatic, but it demands attention, as paths split quietly and landmarks repeat. A steady rhythm and regular checks prevent small detours from becoming long ones.

Weather shifts subtly here. Light rain lingers under tree cover, and damp ground stays slippery long after clouds clear. Footwear with reliable grip matters more than cushioning, while layers should focus on breathability rather than insulation.

Wild camping rules vary across the region, so always check local guidance before pitching. Choose sheltered ground, avoid fire scars, and try to leave no trace. Food smells travel far in still forest air, so storage and cleanliness matter more than many expect.

Water is plentiful but not always clean. Streams near trails or settlements should be filtered, while higher, faster sources are safer. Most importantly, accept the quiet. The Ardennes will only allow its beauty to truly shine in serenity.

LAKE COMO SPRING ESCAPE

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1 INSTA360 FLASH PRINT BUNDLE

This bundle blends digital capture with instant physical output, pairing Leica-tuned optics, advanced image processing and on-the-spot printing in a single creative setup. Photos are stored in high resolution while selected shots can be printed within seconds, encouraging slower, more intentional storytelling. It’s a rare mix of modern imaging tech and tactile nostalgia, designed to make travel memories feel more permanent.

£545, insta360.com

2 VERTU META RING

The Meta Ring hides serious health tracking inside a jewellery-grade titanium body, offered in multiple ring sizes for a secure, all-day fit. It monitors sleep, heart rate, activity levels and recovery, syncing automatically with a companion app without adding another screen to your wrist. Vertu claims multi-day battery life, with wireless charging keeping downtime minimal, while the seamless, lightweight build keeps the technology visually unobtrusive.

From £460, vertu.com

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3 KAPTEN & SON BALI MEDIUM

The Bali Medium nails the balance between fashion and function. Its 18L capacity easily handles travel essentials, while the water-repellent recycled PET exterior, padded 15-inch laptop sleeve, and multiple internal pockets keep everything organised. Adjustable padded straps improve comfort on long days, and the structured silhouette holds its shape even fully loaded, maintaining a polished, understated look.

£134.90, kapten-son.com

4 EMIGRE HARDCASE CARRY-ON-

This is luggage that understands how first impressions matter. The Emigre hardcase features a tough polycarbonate shell, smooth 360-degree spinner wheels, and a structured interior to keep everything in place as you glide through terminals and hotel lobbies. It’s light, rigid and unapologetically stylish, the kind of case that looks right whether you’re boarding a boat or a plane. Pure luxury.

£525, emigre.travel

WHERE STYLE MEETS STILLNESS

TRAVEL LIGHTER THAN YOU THINK

Narrow streets, boat transfers and hillside paths make oversized luggage more annoying than useful. A compact case and a structured day bag cover almost everything, while light packing keeps movement effortless between cafés, ferries and lakeside walks.

LET MORNINGS DO THE WORK

Early light softens the lake, clears reflections and empties promenades. Even busy towns feel personal. Coffee tastes better, photos look calmer, and decisions feel unhurried. You don’t need to rush; you just need to arrive before everyone else.

TREAT TECH AS BACKGROUND, NOT FOCUS

Lake Como isn’t about constant capture. Use technology quietly, taking one photo, one clip and one memory at a time. Let devices support the moment rather than replace it. The most valuable souvenir is often the one you didn’t try to document at all.

HIKING IN MADEIRA

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1 LEDLENSER MH10 SE

Delivering up to 600 lumens, the MH10 SE offers a long, focused beam for tunnels, shaded trails and early starts. Its rechargeable battery sits neatly at the rear for better balance, while multiple light modes allow quick adjustment between flood and distance lighting. Weather resistance and simple controls keep it reliable rather than fiddly when conditions start shifting in remote environments.

£78.95, ledlenser.co.uk

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2 DNSYS Z1 KNEE EXOSKELETON

The Z1 is designed to reduce strain during long ascents and technical descents using a passive mechanical assist system that supports the knee’s natural movement. Lightweight and strap-mounted, it doesn’t rely on batteries or motors, instead storing and releasing energy as you walk. It’s an unusual piece of kit, but one that reframes how endurance support can work on steep terrain.

$1,499, dnsys.ai

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The Desert ESC blends barefoot flexibility with serious trail intent. A Michelin-rubber ESC outsole adds bite on wet rock and dusty paths, while the water-resistant leather upper and reinforced rand improve durability. The wide toe box encourages natural movement, and the low-profile sole keeps ground feel intact. It’s a shoe that favours control and feedback over cushioning and correction.

£240, vivobarefoot.com

4 GARMIN INREACH MINI 3 PLUS

This palm-sized satellite communicator keeps you connected far beyond mobile coverage. It supports two-way messaging, live tracking and SOS emergency alerts via satellite networks, with multi-day battery life in expedition mode. USB-C charging and lightweight construction make it easy to carry, while the companion app handles navigation and communication without adding bulk to your pack.

£439.99, garmin.com

FIVE THINGS THE LEVADAS WILL TEACH YOU

RESPECT THE TUNNELS

Many levadas (Maderia’s system of hiking trails) pass through long, unlit tunnels. A head torch isn’t optional. Footing becomes slippery, ceilings drop suddenly, and water drips constantly. Move slowly and keep spacing between hikers.

GRIP OVER CUSHIONING

Wet stone, moss and compacted mud will punish soft outsoles, and shoes with reliable traction matter more than comfort. Stability builds confidence, and confidence keeps fatigue from arriving earlier than planned.

CARRY LAYERS, NOT BULK

Madeira’s climate shifts by altitude (the island’s highest point is Pico Ruivo at 1,862 meters, and there’s a significant high-altitude plateau) and exposure. The weather can change within minutes. Lightweight, breathable layers adjust faster than heavier insulation and reduce unnecessary stops.

MIND THE NARROW EDGES

Levada paths are often no wider than a boot. One side rises, the other drops. Slow your pace, keep your eyes forward, and let faster walkers pass when space allows.

LOOK AHEAD, NOT DOWN

It’s easy to fixate on foot placement. Lifting your gaze reveals corners, drops and oncoming walkers earlier, turning each step into a decision rather than a reaction.

WILD CAMPING IN SCOTLAND

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1 LIFESTRAW GO INSULATED BOTTLE

Forget bottled water – the LifeStraw Go Insulated Bottle lets you drink straight from streams without a second thought. Its integrated hollow-fibre filter removes bacteria and parasites, while the double-wall stainless steel body keeps drinks cold for up to 24 hours. Tough, simple and reassuringly practical, it turns Scotland’s endless water sources into a genuine advantage rather than a risk.

£66.96, amazon.co.uk

2 OLIGHT ARKPRO ULTRA

This is a torch for people who actually use torches. The ArkPro Ultra delivers up to 1,400 lumens of smooth, edge-to-edge flood lighting using Olight’s own EIP-1 LED, making campsite setup and night navigation far less of a guessing game. USB-C rechargeable, IPX7-rated and built to survive proper abuse, it’s the kind of light you trust long before you admire it.

£129.99, uk.olight.com

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3 JACKERY EXPLORER 300D

Wild doesn’t have to mean powerless! The Explorer 300D packs a 293Wh lithium battery, an AC outlet, and both USB-A and USB-C ports into a compact, easily carried cube that runs lights, phones, cameras, and even small cooking gadgets. It charges from the mains, a car, or solar power, and stays whisper-quiet. Perfect for Scottish camps where silence is part of the experience.

£169, uk.jackery.com

4 SOLO STOVE LITE

Solo’s ultra-compact Stove Lite turns twigs into a reliable flame using a clever double-wall airflow system that boosts combustion and cuts smoke. Weighing less than a drone, the Stove Lite can boil water in minutes without gas canisters or complicated setups. It’s minimalist, efficient and oddly satisfying to use; a stove that feels more like a trick than a tool.

£69.99, solostove.com

WHERE TO SLEEP, WHAT TO AVOID, WHAT TO RESPECT

Scotland is one of the few places in the UK where responsible wild camping is legally permitted, thanks to the Scottish Outdoor Access Code. That freedom comes with expectations: camp late, leave early, and keep groups small. Choose durable ground away from paths, water sources and buildings, and avoid enclosed farmland.

Weather dictates everything. Even in summer, wind, rain and sudden temperature drops are normal, so shelter choice and layering matter more than pack weight. Midges are not a myth, and calm, damp evenings can become uncomfortable quickly without repellent or a head net.

Water is usually abundant, but never assume it is safe. Fast-flowing streams above grazing land are best, and filtering removes the guesswork. Fires are discouraged, especially in dry periods, so rely on stoves unless conditions and local guidance clearly allow otherwise.

Navigation deserves respect. Phone signal disappears often, and paths fade easily in open terrain. A map, compass and offline GPS should always agree before you trust them. Remember that wild camping in Scotland is about invisibility. Leave no trace, disturb nothing, and take everything with you, including the memory that you were ever there.

BIKEPACKING IN THE ELAN VALLEY

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1 MSR HUBBA HUBBA BIKEPACK 2

The Hubba Hubba Bikepack 2 adapts MSR’s popular backpacking design for riders, using shorter pole segments that fit between handlebars and frame bags. The freestanding structure stays stable on uneven ground, while the two-door layout and generous vestibules keep access easy with loaded bikes nearby. Lightweight fabrics and a compact packed size make it a realistic companion for multi-day riding.

£619.99, msrtents.org

Studio für Werbefotografie Augsburg. Professionelle Photographie in den Bereichen Image, People, Stills, Industrie & Architektur. (Image credit: Unknown)

2 DEUTER XBERG 25 BACKPACK

A clever hybrid that switches between a pannier and a backpack via a fold-up back panel, the Xberg 25 pairs 25L of volume with ergonomic comfort and urban versatility. The BagFix quick-release system locks it to your rack, while the ventilated back and padded straps make it comfortable on the shoulders. Its roll-top closure, removable organiser and rain cover add further refinement.

£175, deuter.com

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3 WHITBY MULTIPURPOSE FOLDING KNIFE

This compact folder blends everyday practicality with campsite utility. The Whitby knife packs eight integrated tools, including serrated and straight blades, screwdriver, bottle opener and file, into a robust stainless-steel body. A secure liner lock and textured handle deliver confident one-hand opening and grip, while its tidy folded size slips easily into a pocket or saddle bag for quick access when you need it.

£69.95, whitbyandco.co.uk

4 KNOG BLINDER 900

The Blinder 900 delivers up to 900 lumens from a compact, USB-rechargeable body that mounts securely without rattling on rough lanes. Multiple beam patterns balance visibility with battery efficiency, while side cut-outs improve peripheral presence at junctions. It’s bright without being bulky, and reliable enough to trust when daylight fades faster than planned on remote Welsh valley descents after dusk.

£79.99, knog.com

THREE THINGS THE LANDSCAPE WILL TEST

PACK FOR RAIN, NOT FORECASTS

Weather in the Elan Valley changes faster than apps admit. Waterproof bags matter more than clever organisation, and anything you want dry should live within a second barrier. Assume every descent will spray, every stop will drizzle, and every cloud will make good on its promise.

LET DISTANCE SHRINK YOUR AMBITION

The roads look gentle, but gradients arrive quietly and never leave suddenly. Progress feels slower than expected, especially with loaded bikes. Break rides into shorter mental sections, not miles, and treat every dam, junction and shelter as a natural reset point.

FIX PROBLEMS BEFORE THEY FEEL URGENT

Small noises can become big distractions in remote valleys. A loose bolt, a rubbing bag or a slipping strap will only get worse. Stop early, adjust once, and continue calmly. The goal is momentum without tension, not speed without interruption.

CYCLING ESCAPE IN GIRONA

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1 COROS DURA

Coros’ Dura focuses on clarity and endurance rather than clutter. Its colour touchscreen pairs with physical buttons for glove-friendly control, while dual-frequency GPS improves accuracy through tree-lined climbs. Battery life stretches into multi-day territory, and turn-by-turn navigation keeps routes simple to follow. It’s a cycling computer that prioritises reliability and readability over unnecessary on-screen noise even during long, unfamiliar multi-day routes.

£249.99, coros.com

2 SILCA RATCHET KIT

Silca’s ratchet kit proves maintenance tools don’t have to feel disposable. The compact case houses precision-machined bits, a smooth, low-profile ratchet and a torque beam designed for tightening fasteners between 2-8Nm. Strong magnets keep everything in place, while hardened steel construction resists rounding even under repeated high-torque use. It’s the sort of kit that makes roadside fixes faster, calmer and far less swear-inducing.

£125, saddleback.co.uk

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3 CANYON DISRUPTR CFR HELMET

Built around Canyon’s lightweight CFR construction, the Disruptr focuses on ventilation, stability and speed. Large front vents pull air through deep internal channels, keeping heat under control on Girona’s long climbs. The low-profile shell reduces bulk, while the retention system delivers a secure, race-ready fit without creating pressure points during long rides. It’s designed to disappear once the pace starts building.

£239.95, canyon.com

4 OAKLEY META VANGUARD

The connected eyewear Meta Vanguard combines Oakley optics with a hands-free camera, open-ear speakers, voice control and touch gestures built into the frame. Photos and 1080p video can be captured without stopping, while calls, music and Meta AI run discreetly in the background. IP67-rated weather protection and a charging case keep them practical rather than fragile for everyday outdoor content creation.

£499, oakley.com

WHERE RHYTHM MATTERS MORE THAN SPEED

Girona has become a cycling hub not because it is extreme, but because it is consistent. Roads are well surfaced, gradients are readable, and traffic is generally respectful once you leave the city limits. Routes like Rocacorba, Els Àngels and the Banyoles loop offer variety without forcing constant decisions.

The weather is part of the appeal. Spring brings mild temperatures and long, dry mornings, but wind can build quickly in exposed sections. Lightweight layers and clear lenses matter as much as sunscreen. Hydration is essential, even when the air feels cool.

Be mindful of navigation. Junctions appear often, and many roads look identical at speed. Turn-by-turn guidance reduces hesitation and keeps effort focused on riding rather than second-guessing. Café culture is woven into every route. Stops are short, efficient and social, and you are never far from water, food or shade. Respect that rhythm, and the rides feel smoother. Most importantly, Girona rewards restraint. You can ride hard here, but you don’t have to. The landscape gives back more when you let it set the pace.

PADDLEBOARDING IN THE LAKE DISTRICT

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1 BEAU LAKE NEWPORT ISUP

The Newport blends luxury design with touring performance, using a drop-stitch core, carbon-reinforced rails and a wide, stable deck profile for confident paddling. Its elegant wood-effect finish sets it apart visually, but the real appeal lies in its rigidity and glide on flat water. It’s a paddleboard that treats aesthetics and performance as equal priorities without sacrificing stability or long-distance comfort.

$1,150 (about £830), beaulake.com

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2 RED PADDLE CO ALTER EVO PRO CHANGING ROBE

Built for cold water and colder winds, the Alter Evo Pro uses a waterproof outer shell, thermal fleece lining and fully taped seams to block out the elements. A two-way zip, oversized hood and deep internal pockets make changing easier and warmer, while recycled materials keep its premium feel responsibly grounded. It’s less about modesty and more about staying comfortable between sessions.

£159.95, red-equipment.co.uk

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3 GARMIN INSTINCT 3 AMOLED

The Instinct 3 adds a bright AMOLED display to Garmin’s famously tough outdoor design. It tracks GPS routes, heart rate, activities and recovery, while maintaining long battery life through power-saving modes. Shock-resistant, water-rated and easy to read in direct sunlight, it brings serious outdoor capability without abandoning modern screen clarity and keeps performance consistent during long, cold, wet expeditions outdoors.

£389.99, garmin.com

4 GOPRO LIT HERO

The Lit Hero shrinks serious capture tech into a 93g, ultra-compact action camera with rugged waterproofing to 5m without a housing and a built-in LED light with multiple brightness levels that helps in low light. It records 4K60 video with HyperSmooth stabilisation, shoots 12MP stills, offers a rear touchscreen, voice control and broad magnetic/standard mounting options for versatile capture across adventures.

£239.99, gopro.com

HOW TO READ WATER BEFORE YOU ENTER IT

Lakes can look calm from the shore, but conditions change quickly once you’re on the water. Wind direction matters the most. Even light breezes can push boards across open stretches, turning relaxed paddles into slow returns. Early mornings and late evenings offer the most stable surfaces and the cleanest reflections.

Temperature deserves respect. Lakes stay cold well into spring, so immersion is always a possibility rather than a theory. Changing layers quickly, keeping dry clothes accessible, and understanding cold-water shock make more difference than raw confidence.

Access points are not always obvious. Use established launches, avoid private jetties, and carry boards rather than dragging them across vegetation or stones. The shoreline is part of the experience, not just the entry point. Traffic exists even on quiet lakes. Kayaks, rowing boats and ferries all have right-of-way expectations. Staying visible, predictable, and patient keeps shared water feeling effortless.

Paddleboarding isn’t about distance or numbers, but about balance, rhythm and awareness. When movement becomes quiet, the lake stops feeling like something you’re crossing and starts feeling like something you’re part of.