It's not all cups of tea and red phone boxes – here are 59 of the best British gadgets to be proud of

Us Brits are notoriously polite, even in the face of absolute chaos. We’re the nation that apologises to inanimate objects, and judges a person by the biscuit they dunk in their tea.

This feature is not about waving flags or painting roundabouts. It’s a celebration of great British design, manufacturing, invention and innovation. It’s a chance to celebrate the impact Blighty has on the global stage. How big businesses, family run brands and independent start-ups can thrive and continue to surprise. Choosing our 59 favourite British brands was not easy, and whittling it down from hundreds of great contenders caused more than a few polite discussions in the T3 offices.

Over the next 19 pages, you’ll discover the very best in collectable watches, advanced gaming systems, Everest-ready outdoor gear, Apple beaters, renowned speakers, bucket list vehicles and Michelin-starred kitchen kit. All from forward-thinking, genre-leading brands committed to solid engineering, and made possible thanks to founders, designers, CEOs and warehouse staff who come from every corner of the globe.

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Included in issue #382 of T3 magazine, this feature was expertly curated with the help of the T3.com team, showcasing the best tech that the UK has to offer.

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1 WHARFEDALE

Diamond 12.2i bookshelf speakers

Britain’s longest-running hi-fi brand hits 94 this year, and it’s got a new 836m2 production facility in Cambridge to play in. And while they’re no longer made in the UK, we want to celebrate the Diamond series of speakers that has introduced generations to quality audio on a shoestring budget.

£299 per pair, wharfedale.co.uk

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2 CHORD ELECTRONICS

Anni desktop headphone and speaker amp

Kylie and Jason were riding high in the charts when Chord launched its first amps. Since then, it’s become synonymous with cutting-edge, UK-made, utterly unique preamps, DACs and digital processors like Anni, a desktop box designed to make the finest headphones and compact speakers sing.

£1,195, chordelectronics.co.uk

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3 RICHER SOUNDS

Cambridge CXN100 network streamer

Hi-fi shops remain needlessly intimidating, but pop into Richer Sounds and you’ll be able to buy a radio or £5,000 floorstanders. And no brand is more synonymous with the store than Cambridge – Julian Richer co-owned it for a while – which also makes quality, affordable gear for discerning ears.

£799, cambridgeaudio.com

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4 MARSHALL

Acton III Bluetooth speaker

Born in a West London drum shop in 1962 and made legendary by Jimi, Kurt, Angus and Slash, Marshall is rock and roll. But you don’t need to be a fret warrior to enjoy its nostalgic personal audio range, such as the Acton III streaming speaker that brings guitar amp swagger to any sideboard today.

£269.99, marshallheadphones.com

5 POCA AUDIO

Pine Beat Bluetooth speaker

A waterproof Bluetooth speaker designed in the UK and made from aluminium and recycled Cornish fishing nets, with a 30-hour replaceable battery and impressive sound from the 2.5in neodymium driver and 1.25in tweeter. POCA might be new, but like its product, we’re confident it will last.

£130, pocaaudio.co.uk

6 BOWERS & WILKINS

PX8 S2 headphones

John Bowers and Roy Wilkins began building speakers in their Worthing studio in 1966. Ownership has shifted, but its commitment to boundary-breaking design explains why the luxurious 24bit DSP-powered PX8 S2 have earned spectacular reviews and praise from anyone lucky enough to have listened.

£629, bowerswilkins.com

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7 FELL AUDIO

Amp and Disc system

A refreshingly new hi-fi brand with everything done in the Lake District. Fell’s designs are minimalist – in a good way – with a focus on performance, longevity and value. Expect a network streamer later in 2026, but for now enjoy the CD player and 89W amplifier with five inputs and Bluetooth.

£2,998 combined, fellaudio.co.uk

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8 REGA

Planar 3 RS

Our fourth brand from the south coast – audiophiles must love seagulls – manufactures its world-famous turntables in Southend, Essex. It has brilliance for every budget, with the original Planar decks foreshadowing the ‘vinyl revolution’ by decades. And while not cheap, the Planar 3 RS is fantastic value, helped no end by Rega’s wonderful Nd5 movingmagnet cartridge.

£999, rega.co.uk

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9 KEF

Xio Soundbar

Founded a year after the Beatles, KEF shaped modern loudspeaker engineering, but in 1988 the Uni Q driver – with a tweeter seated at the centre of the midrange cone – changed speaker design forever. Now it powers KEF’s first soundbar, a sensational 5.1.2-channel unit that elevates dialogue and disaster scenes brilliantly.

£1,999, kef.com

10 ROBERTS

Revival iStream 3L radio

Imagine people huddling around a wireless for Churchill’s ‘We shall fight on the beaches’ speech and you’re probably picturing a Roberts radio. Quintessentially British, unashamedly retro, but also keen to keep up with streaming, DAB and internet radio, the iStream 3L even has Spotify Connect behind its lovely vintage grille.

£249.99, robertsradio.com

11 RUARK

R410 All-in-One Music System

Another south-coast stereo stalwart doing sensational stuff with sound, Ruark has remained family-run and forward-thinking since 1985. We love the combination of furniture-grade woodwork and streaming smarts in the R410, which boasts a high-quality DAC, 32-bit 384kHz support, HDMI ARC, and powerful stereo amplification.

£1,299, ruarkaudio.com

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12 MINI

Aceman

Born in the ’50s, swinging through the ’60s and still turning heads today, Mini Motorsport is still one of the coolest Baby Boomers around. And the all-electric Aceman gives us a look to the future, with its blend of compact crossover versatility, playful cabin tech and lively city performance.

from £28,905, mini.co.uk

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13 ROLLS-ROYCE

Black Badge Spectre

Nothing but respect for this 121-year-old brand that’s been hand-building sumptuous land yachts since the horse and cart still ruled the byways. The Spirit of Ecstasy is shorthand for luxury, and Rolls’ EV embodies it all, with 458kW of power that feels like a private members’ club on wheels

£POA, rolls-roycemotorcars.com

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14 ASTON MARTIN

Valhalla

A standing ovation please for Robert Bamford and Lionel Martin, who couldn’t have imagined the automotive and cinematic (yes, Mr Bond) impact Aston Martin has had. We’re not sure they’d be able to comprehend the all-wheel-drive, V8 hybrid Valhalla with more than 1,000bhp and a top speed of 217mph.

From around £600,000, astonmartin.com

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15 MORGAN

Plus Four 75

It’s as if the Morgan was invented specifically to tear through the English countryside. Each remains handmade in Malvern, and to celebrate the Plus Four’s 75th birthday the manufacturer has launched a new model with a cool 255bhp, which is something of a step up from the 68bhp, 1950 Vanguard-powered original.

From £75,000, morgan-motor.com

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16 BROMPTON

e-Motiq T Line

Many have tried, but Andrew Ritchie’s 1975 vision for a folding city bike remains the world’s best. He got it right almost first go, and has simply been tweaking the concept ever since. The new lightweight 12kg Electric T Line features a new e-Motiq motor and carbon frame parts for swift commutes and effortless rides

£4,750, brompton.com .

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17 MAEVING

RM2

Inspired by classic British bikes, this Coventry based electric motorbike brand does wonders hiding modern tech under retro lines. Their latest rear-hub motored steed has a peak output of 11.1kW, a 70mph top speed and a swappable battery with up to 80 miles of range, plus the pillion seat is perfect for a buddy.

From £7,495, maeving.com

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18 BENTLEY

Bentley Batur Convertible by Mulliner

Crewe’s most opulent export stands for luxury, craftsmanship and a cool that makes even non-revheads look twice. Its peak creations come from Mulliner, where every detail is bespoke. Only 16 Batur Convertibles will be built, each powered by a twin-turbo W12 producing 740bhp of pure grand touring force

From around £2,000,000, bentleymotors.com

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19 MCLAREN

Artura

With the MP4/4 McLaren built the most dominant Formula 1 car in history. The 1992 F1 was the world’s fastest production car. The Speedtail hit 250mph, and its Woking headquarters is a phenomenon designed by Sir Norman Foster. Most recently, the ultralight Artura boasts a hybrid V6 engine and an all-new carbon-fibre chassis and 0-60 in just three seconds.

From £201,000, cars.mclaren.com

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20 JAGUAR LAND ROVER

Defender OCTA Black

A rugged 4x4 exported from Solihull to every corner of the globe – not just Chelsea – the Land Rover Defender is a true icon of British design and manufacturing. Yes, the sitting-on-theengine feel of the early workhorse vehicles has been swapped for SUV comfort and saloon niceties, but find it some mud and the right tyres, and it will still perform like the legend it is.

From £148,045, landrover.co.uk

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21 PASHLEY CYCLES

Briton-E

Stratford-upon-Avon’s biggest export since Shakespeare, Pashley is England’s longest established bicycle maker. Founded in 1926, it now matches heritage styles with gravel and electric options such as the wonderfully nostalgic Brinton-E with its Mahle X30S pedal assist system, 30-mile range and clever, integrated battery.

£2,795, pashley.co.uk

22 VOLT

London Urban E Bike

Volt’s commuter-focused e-bikes are all hand-assembled and tested in Milton Keynes. Our pick is the practical London, built around a 19in aluminium frame with hydraulic brakes, class-leading Schwalbe G One tyres, a 250W SpinTech Bafang motor, a 36V Panasonic battery and a generous 60-mile range.

From £2,399, voltbikes.co.uk

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23 SKY

Sky Glass Air TV

West London’s Sky went from satellite disruptor to Britain’s OG pay TV provider, and introduced a generation to MTV (RIP). Streamers now dominate viewing habits, but nobody does high-def sport coverage like Sky, and its subscription-based Glass TVs are improving rapidly, all without a satellite dish in sight.

From £39 per month, sky.com

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24 CHILLBLAST

Verge Ryzen 9 RTX 5090 Water Cooled PC

A UK system builder that started with gaming rigs and now supplies esports teams and simulation specialists. This Verge build throws a top-tier AMD chip and Nvidia graphics into a custom-loop cooled tower, delivering absurd frame rates and whisper-quiet operation.

Around £6,000, chillblast.com

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25 EE

EE Unlimited Full Works 5G SIM

Born in 2010 from the merger of Orange and T-Mobile, the combined network gave EE an enormous coverage footprint. It’s really made the most of it since, with the first 4G service in 2012, and 5G in 2019. The Full Works package offers it all for dedicated data gobblers.

£33 per month, ee.co.uk

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26 MITCHELL & BROWN

JB 65QLED1811 65-inch QLED TV

We’re not pretending Blighty leads the way in quantum dot tech, but this family-run TV brand based in Bolton offers better than generous warranties and solid reliability ratings. And given the size of this 4K QLED panel, value is spot on too.

£739, mitchellandbrown.co.uk

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27 DYSON

Dyson Solarcycle Morph

It took James Dyson 5,000 attempts to perfect his first bagless cyclonic vacuum. That persistence helped build a brand now employing over 14,000 people worldwide. With boss duties passing to son Jake, Dyson’s lighting division produces Solarcycle, which automatically adjusts colour and brightness to match daylight and reduce eye strain for comfort.

£499, dyson.co.uk

28 CARL FRIEDRIK

Carry On X suitcase

More brotherly design love, this time from Swedish-born but London-based Niklas and Mattis, who have given the executive traveller an alternative choice to Rimowa. The Carry On X uses an aluminium frame and polycarbonate shell for strength, with silent wheels and signature leather detailing to elevate your luggage from the rest at the baggage reclaim.

£595, carlfriedrik.com

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29 HIVE

Hive EO Mini Pro 3

Hive grew out of British Gas, now Centrica. The £30 billion-a-year company wanted in on the smart home action, and nailed it with the Hive thermostat. Today, the app blends heating, lighting, security and EV charging, and the new 7.2kW EO Mini Pro 3 offers off-peak scheduling and remote monitoring.

From £1,099 installed, hivehome.com

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30 BEELINE

Velo 2 bike computer

It all began with a hugely successful Kickstarter that promised to take the geek out of cycle computers. The second-generation device is one of the simplest, most enjoyable GPS tools we’ve used, offering stress free, intelligent turn-by-turn navigation in a diving watch-sized puck with a genuinely intuitive interface.

£99, beeline.co

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31 JUICE

MagTec Wireless Charging Power Bank for iPhone

Oxford-based Juice sells more iPhone cables in the UK than Apple. That’s a flex worth celebrating from a peripheral brand doing the basics brilliantly. It’s moved on from just cables, with tech accessories including the slim-but-powerful MagSafe compatible MagTec battery pack.

£24.99, juice.co.uk

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32 EVERCADE

Alpha Arcade Machine

Retro gaming done right from Evercade, which leads the way with the finest in curated old-school cartridges and consoles. No Del Boy under-the-counter copies here, just authentic reissues of your favourites. And the best way to showcase your 16-bit cravings is this mini arcade with proper controls and swappable Evercade cartridges.

£449.99, evercade.co.uk

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33 GRIND

Grind Two Nespresso compatible pod machine

East London’s (where else?) Grind makes mail-order compostable coffee pods for Nespresso machines, which break down in your compost or food waste bin faster than a banana peel. All the coffee is organic and its first machine, a glorious all-metal affair, is as powerful (20-bar pressure) as it is pretty.

£295, grind.co.uk

34 HENRY

Henry cylinder vacuum

There’s a reason builders are always banging on about Somerset-based Henry vacuum cleaners. These orbs of cleaning joy are ridiculously tough, genuinely powerful, and can be abused with impunity and repaired with ease. They’re not fancy and with no laser guidance tech, they're just a box with a face that’s great at sucking things up.

£179.99, numatic.co.uk

35 DUALIT

4 Slice NewGen Classic Toaster in Union Jack finish

If you want to buy a small kitchen appliance that will last, buy a classic Dualit toaster. Made in the UK to catering quality standards since the ’50s, they’re beautiful, iconic and impressively, repairable, with parts readily available and easy to fit. It helps that it’s available in the most apt colourway, too.

£259.95, dualit.com

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36 SIMBA

Simba Hybrid Nature mattress (UK double)

Simba helped bring bed-in-a-box mattresses into the mainstream. It wasn’t the first to market, but it did pioneer hybrid designs, with springs and foam, instead of relying on convenient slabs of memory foam. And with its Nature range, Simba has embraced greener materials too, such as cotton, wool and natural latex.

From £1,599, simbasleep.com

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37 MEATER

Meater + smart meat thermometer

Save the raw-chicken and burnt sausage jokes, because Meater has been quietly revolutionising the British BBQ. Its wireless thermometers are genuinely brilliant and have saved this writer from multiple culinary disasters. And if you need further proof, Traeger – one of America’s biggest BBQ brands – bought the company. High praise indeed.

£99, meater.com

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38 KENWOOD

Cooking Chef XL kitchen machine

Kenwood has been a staple of British kitchens since the 1950s, and its stand mixers have been known to last decades, being passed down through the generations. There’s nothing old-school about the Chef XL however; this future-proof do-it-all weighs, mixes and then cooks using induction technology, all in the same bowl.

£1,249.99, kenwoodworld.com

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39 MEACO

MeacoDry Arete One 20L Dehumidifier and Air Purifier

The NHS spends an estimated £1.4 billion each year treating illnesses associated with living in cold or damp housing. Step forward Guildford-based Meaco, which specialises in dehumidifiers tailored to damp UK housing stock. The Arete One 20L is one of its best, with whisper-quiet operation and HEPA filtering.

£259.99, meaco.com

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40 GOZNEY

Tread pizza oven

After rehab, Tom Gozney needed a project. His portable, restaurant grade pizza ovens saved him from addiction and, ironically, got millions hooked on making proper pizzas. The Tread is his most portable design to date, looks like a cool Star Wars drone, and hits 500°C fast, with even heat and unbeatable results.

£499, gozney.com

41 JOSEPH JOSEPH

Space Steel Folding Handle 24cm frying pan

Brothers Richard and Anthony Joseph have delivered some