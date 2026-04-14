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Watches and Wonders 2026 LIVE: up-to-date coverage on the biggest watch event of the year
T3 is reporting live (again!) at Watches and Wonders 2026
It’s T3’s – and every watch lovers – favourite time of the year: Watches and Wonders 2026!
For the fifth year in a row, our team of watch experts will be covering the biggest watch event of the year live, giving you the latest news, launches and behind the scenes exclusives from the event floor.
Taking place from 14th - 20th April in Geneva Switzerland, this year will see 65 exhibiting Maisons showcasing their latest novelties, including Rolex, Tudor, TAG Heuer, Zenith, Hublot, and many more.
For this year’s event, we’ll be reporting live at Watches and Wonders, and even having out some prizes. For the latest up-to-date coverage, keep this page bookmarked and take a look at our Watches page for new launches from our favourite watch brands.
LIVE: Latest Updates
TAG Heuer bets it all on Monaco
TAG Heuer has arrived at Watches and Wonders 2026 and it's betting it all on Monaco!
For fans of the Monaco Chronograph, there's a new generation which features the all-new in-house Calibre TH20-11 movement. It's available in blue, green and black colourways which is much more vibrant than before, and includes more legible numbers and text. The 39mm case is now also available in grade 5 titanium.
The real star of the show, however, is the Monaco Evergraph. Measuring 40mm, the Monaco Evergraph has a one-of-a-kind compliant chronograph mechanism that features just one governing start and stop, and reset components.
The new Monaco Evergraph comes in black titanium with red, and natural titanium and blue. Both dials are skeletonised so you can see the Calibre TH80-00 movement just beneath the chronographs.
For a full breakdown, see our coverage on Tudor's launches at Watches and Wonders.
Watches and Wonders 2026: Day 1
It’s day one of Watches and Wonders 2026! It doesn’t feel like a year has passed, but here we are – back again for more!
Before we get into the latest news and novelties, let’s get better acquainted. I’m Beth, T3’s Home Editor and watch expert. I’ve been covering Watches and Wonders for four years now, and I’ll be the one giving you all the updates from this year’s event.
I’ll be having a lot of help with this from my colleague, Sam Cross, Senior News Writer who is actually attending Watches and Wonders in Geneva. He’ll be on the ground reporting back on the behind the scenes of the event and even giving out some prizes.
This live blog is the place to be if you want to know everything that’s happening at Watches and Wonders 2026. Let’s get into it but before we do, check out T3's experts predictions for Watches and Wonders 2026.
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