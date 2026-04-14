Watches and Wonders 2026 LIVE: up-to-date coverage on the biggest watch event of the year

It’s T3’s – and every watch lovers – favourite time of the year: Watches and Wonders 2026!

For the fifth year in a row, our team of watch experts will be covering the biggest watch event of the year live, giving you the latest news, launches and behind the scenes exclusives from the event floor.

Taking place from 14th - 20th April in Geneva Switzerland, this year will see 65 exhibiting Maisons showcasing their latest novelties, including Rolex, Tudor, TAG Heuer, Zenith, Hublot, and many more.