Gerald Charles marks a ‘world’s first’ with Masterlink watch, and it's more complicated than ever

QUICK SUMMARY Gerald Charles has introduced the Masterlink Perpetual Calendar at Watches and Wonders 2026. Available in two dial options, the Masterlink Perpetual Calendar marks a ‘world first’ with its in-house asymmetrical automatic perpetual calendar calibre with a three counter display.

Stop the press: Gerald Charles has just marked a ‘world’s first’ at Watches and Wonders 2026 . For the first time ever, the Masterlink Perpetual Calendar features an in-house, asymmetrical automatic perpetual calendar calibre with a three counter display, giving the brand’s sports watch a complication upgrade.

In 2024, Gerald Charles introduced the Masterlink, its first integrated sports watch – and a very fancy one at that. Now, the brand has outdone itself with the new Masterlink Perpetual Calendar which is packed full of complications.

As a complications lover, the Masterlink Perpetual Calendar is a real treat to the eyes. Aside from marking a world’s first, the Masterlink Perpetual Calendar has a three subdial or counter display on its two-level dial, featuring a day, date, month and leap year.

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If you look closely at the month counter which sits at six o’clock, a moonphase sits inside. White hour markers loop around the outer edge of the dial alongside a minute track, and the baton-like hour and minute hands sit just above the many complications.

(Image credit: Gerald Charles)

There are two options of the Masterlink Perpetual Calendar available – fume or sapphire. The sapphire version is my favourite as it’s openworked so you can see the intricacies of the movement.

Speaking of the movement, the Masterlink Perpetual Calendar is powered by the GCA11000 movement. It’s ultra-thin and features a golden micro-rotor which gives the watch a 50 hour power reserve and programmes it for over a century.

There’s a lot going on with the Masterlink Perpetual Calendar but the dial doesn’t look cluttered or overwhelmed. As is known with the Masterlink, the bracelet fully flows into the design and is made from Grade 5 titanium.

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