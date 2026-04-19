6 best moonphase watches at Watches and Wonders 2026

Watches and Wonders 2026 has been taking place this week, and it’s been full of exciting novelties, complications and jewellery. I’ve been covering the event live, and the biggest feature that has stood out to me is the moonphase complication which has been present on multiple watches across multiple brands.

If you know anything about me, you’ll know how much I love a moonphase. For those new to the concept, a moonphase displays and tracks the current phases of the moon and lunar cycle, typically in the form of a small disc on the dial of a watch .

Aside from being a handy feature to have, moonphases are also beautiful to look at – which is probably why I like them so much! For Watches and Wonders 2026, many watch manufacturers introduce new watches with moonphase complications, and I’ve rounded up my six favourites from the event.

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Gerald Charles Masterlink Perpetual Calendar

(Image credit: Future)

Gerald Charles had a very successful Watches and Wonders, marking a ‘world’s first’ and receiving a T3 Best of Watches and Wonders award. Both feats were for the new Masterlink Perpetual Calendar which features an in-house asymmetrical automatic perpetual calendar calibre with a three counter display.

As you’ll notice from this list, many of these watches have perpetual calendars which is a complication that displays date, date, month and leap year. With the Masterlink Perpetual Calendar, it shows these features off on its two-level dial but if you look closely, there’s a ‘hidden’ moonphase inside the month counter at six o’clock.

Jaeger-LeCoultre Master Control Chronometre Perpetual Calendar

(Image credit: Jaeger-LeCoultre)

Another perpetual calendar, the Jaeger-LeCoultre Master Control Chronometre Perpetual Calendar – try saying that three times fast – has day, date, month, year and moonphase complications, and in such a small 39mm case. The dial is dramatic and full, but not too much so that it’s overwhelming or cluttered.

The gradient sunray dial has a hammered platinum leaf moon at the bottom of the watch. Due to the overlapping pattern, it makes the moon look hidden, and it’s complete with a sprinkling of stars. Powered by the Manufacture Calibre 868 automatic mechanical movement, the watch is available in stainless steel or pink gold.

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A Lange and Söhne Lange 1 Tourbillon Perpetual Calendar

(Image credit: Future)

Yet again, we have another perpetual calendar and another recipient of the T3 Best of Watches and Wonders award. The Lange 1 Tourbillon Perpetual Calendar has a translucent, luminescent dial that features a perpetual calendar, tourbillon and oversized date window.

What I love about the Lange 1 Tourbillon Perpetual Calendar is how all the subdials including the main dial are all off-centre. The moonphase sits at seven o’clock and has a fun way of moving as the watch ticks on. It also has a small hand that moves with it.

Oris Artelier Complication

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With the Artelier Complication, Oris has taken the moonphase from its ‘normal’ position of six o’clock and bumped it up to 12. The moon is bright and clear, and surrounded by twinkling stars while the dial itself has a light texture that also looks like the surface of the moon.

Opposite the moonphase is a small 24-hour counter which acts as a second time zone. The Oris Artelier Complication is available to pre-order in multiple colours, including silver, brown and blue, the latter of which is my favourite.

Roger Dubuis Excalibur Biretrograde Perpetual Calendar

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Roger Dubuis is a watch manufacturer that I’m always endlessly impressed by, and the Excalibur Biretrograde Perpetual Calendar is no exception. Limited to just 188 pieces, the watch is inspired by the movements of the sky and traces the moon, day and date through its openwork dial.

Powered by the new in-house RD850 movement, the Excalibur Biretrograde Perpetual Calendar can keep pace across 122 years which is no mean feat! Crafted in pink gold, the Excalibur Biretrograde Perpetual Calendar is a true masterpiece.

Van Cleef & Arpels Midnight Jour Nuit Phase de Lune

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Known for its bold and sparkly jewellery watches, Van Cleef & Arpels debuted the latest addition to its Jour Nuit collection which puts the moon at front and centre. The Midnight Jour Nuit Phase de Lune features Jour/Nuit and moonphase complications that overlap one another.

As a moving timepiece, the Midnight Jour Nuit Phase de Lune changes the bold, oversized moon as time passes. The rest of the dial is kept simple to give the moon the spotlight.