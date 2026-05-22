T3 Quiz #3, 22nd May 2026 – Google I/O, Swatch store carnage and more

Welcome back to another edition of T3's Quiz. This is the place to test your knowledge of the tech world this week.

It has been an exciting one, too. In the last seven days, we've seen Google I/O talk a lot about AI, the official launch of the Audemars Piguet x Swatch Royal Pop snag international headlines and more than a few new cars.

Have you been keeping up to date? Give the quiz below a go to see if you can top the leaderboard:

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How we put the T3 Quiz together

(Image credit: Rik Henderson / Future)

Here at T3, we publish hundreds of articles each week looking at the latest and greatest products from the world of technology and gadgets. The answers to each of the questions in the quiz above can be found in an article on the website, meaning you can bolster your score by simply having a read.

That means a quick read about Roku's new streaming device, the all-new Skoda Epiq or even the Champions League final could improve your chances of winning the quiz.

Previous T3 Quizzes

(Image credit: Future)

If you enjoyed that one, there's more to try your luck with. Here are some of our other recent quizzes:

Further reading

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If you're looking to brush up even more, here are some extra pieces of reading which might give you a helping hand: