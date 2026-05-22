T3 Quiz #3, 22nd May 2026 – Google I/O, Swatch store carnage and more

Welcome back to another edition of T3's Quiz. This is the place to test your knowledge of the tech world this week.
It has been an exciting one, too. In the last seven days, we've seen Google I/O talk a lot about AI, the official launch of the Audemars Piguet x Swatch Royal Pop snag international headlines and more than a few new cars.
Have you been keeping up to date? Give the quiz below a go to see if you can top the leaderboard:
How we put the T3 Quiz together
Here at T3, we publish hundreds of articles each week looking at the latest and greatest products from the world of technology and gadgets. The answers to each of the questions in the quiz above can be found in an article on the website, meaning you can bolster your score by simply having a read.
That means a quick read about Roku's new streaming device, the all-new Skoda Epiq or even the Champions League final could improve your chances of winning the quiz.
Previous T3 Quizzes
If you enjoyed that one, there's more to try your luck with. Here are some of our other recent quizzes:
Further reading
If you're looking to brush up even more, here are some extra pieces of reading which might give you a helping hand:
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Sam Cross is an award-winning journalist, with nine years of experience in the media industry. His work can be found in publications as diverse as Oracle Time, Metro and Last Word on Sports.
Here at T3, Sam is best known as the brand’s go-to guy for all things luxurious – from exquisite watches to fine fragrances; the latest performance vehicles to intricate audio equipment, and more.
He’s often found travelling around the world to test new launches, complete with high-end backpacks and suitcases in tow. And when he’s not adding to his air miles, Sam can be found in front of a video camera, bringing his distinctive brand of storytelling to T3’s social media channels.
Sam also loves all things analogue including listening to music on vinyl or cassette, and photography on vintage film cameras.
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