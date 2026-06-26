T3 Quiz #8, 26th June 2026 – new Leica camera, GTA VI and more!

Welcome back to another edition of T3's Quiz. This is the place to test your knowledge of the tech world this week.

It's going to be a slightly shorter quiz this week, as the team at T3 Towers have been hard at work trawling through the Amazon Prime Day deals content. Still, there's some news floating around, including the official drop of GTA VI, and a new Leica camera.

Have you been keeping up to date? Give the quiz below a go to see if you can top the leaderboard:

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How we put the T3 Quiz together

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Here at T3, we publish hundreds of articles each week looking at the latest and greatest products from the world of technology and gadgets. The answers to each of the questions in the quiz above can be found in an article on the website, meaning you can bolster your score by simply having a read.

Whether you learn about Govee's collaboration with House of the Dragon or the new Star Fox remake, you'll get a better score as a result.

Previous T3 Quizzes

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If you enjoyed that one, there's more to try your luck with. Here are some of our other recent quizzes:

Further reading

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If you're looking to brush up even more, here are some extra pieces of reading which might give you a helping hand: