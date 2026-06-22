GTA 6 pre-orders this week – here's where to buy Grand Theft Auto VI for PS5 or Xbox and how much it might cost

We've waited 13 years for a new Grand Theft Auto game and will have to wait a few months more, but the game is nearing its final stretch. Pre-orders for GTA VI will start on Thursday, 25 June 2026, with the chance to secure both the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S editions.

Although there's no confirmation as yet, we expect that to be for the physical and digital versions of the game, from multiple retailers and the PlayStation and Xbox stores respectively. And we also expect it to be a busy time, as even the 30 second pre-order date announcement and cover art video has been watched over 10 million times on YouTube alone.

Grand Theft Auto VI: Official Cover Art Reveal - YouTube Watch On

As well as the chance to order the hottest game on the planet, we'll also find out the price, at last. And hopefully we'll also have final confirmation that there will be no more release delays.

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So here's everything you need to know about the Grand Theft Auto VI pre-order launch – including rumoured pricing and possible stockists.

GTA 6 will be available from 19 November 2026 for PS5, PS5 Pro, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. Pre-orders, as we've mentioned above, start on Thursday 25 June 2026.

There's currently no time mentioned on when the stores will start to accept pre-orders, but traditionally PlayStation and Xbox's digital storefronts work on US West Coast timing – so you might have to wait until later in the day if you are in the UK or Europe, for example.

(Image credit: Rockstar)

Grand Theft Auto VI pricing details – how much will it cost?

Although we are yet to have official confirmation on the price of GTA 6, there have been a number of rumours over the last year. Some analysts have suggested that it could retail for as high as $100 for the standard game.

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That would be considerably higher than most AAA games today, which generally retail for $59.99 to $69.99. And, if you take into account the like for like pricing structure of Sony and Microsoft, with top-tier games costing £59.99 to £69.99 in the UK, £100 sounds even more expensive.

However, some have suggested that while millions of gamers would pay anything for a new GTA, that figure might be a little exaggerated. At worst, we're expecting the standard disc or digital copy to retail for $79.99 / £79.99.

As far as we know, there are no plans to launch Grand Theft A