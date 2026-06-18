GTA 6 gets an important update – and no, it's not been delayed again

Quick Summary GTA VI will be available to preorder on 25 June 2026 – which is also when we'll find out its price. The preorder date announcement also suggests that there will be no more release delays, contrary to recent rumours.

There have been several recent rumours suggesting Grand Theft Auto VI would be delayed again, but Rockstar and Take Two have responded in the best way possible.

While we don't yet have full, official confirmation that the game will finally arrive on 19 November this year, we have got a date when preorders for the most eagerly-anticipated game in history will open.

You will be able to place your order for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S game on 25 June 2026 – just a week away.

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There's still no word on a PC or Steam version, but the preorder reveal suggests that everything is on track for consoles in November.

The date was also accompanied by the cover art – revealed in a YouTube video for the first time.

Grand Theft Auto VI: Official Cover Art Reveal - YouTube Watch On

There are no further glimpses at gameplay or cutscenes – the most current trailer was posted a year ago – but that will surely come soon, too. Maybe we'll see something new as ordering starts (as if the hype machine wasn't already at a frenzy).

Importantly, we'll also find out the price of GTA 6. Many have expected it to be one of the most expensive game releases of all time, with rumours suggesting it could be anywhere between $80 and $100 (up to £75) for the standard edition.

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It's highly likely that there will be special edition and/or collectable versions too, and they'll cost more. However, that's not exactly new for the games industry today, and many games already ask steep prices for extra DLC skins and content.

Either way, this is a vital step in the release for a sequel 13 years in the making.

We'll update you when we find out any further details, but until then mark next Thursday in your diary.