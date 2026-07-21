Xbox Game Pass getting the most eagerly-anticipated remake of modern times for free, while PS5 owners have to pay
You just need to be an Ultimate or PC Game Pass member to revisit one of gaming's true greats
Quick Summary
Xbox has announced the games coming to Game Pass in the remainder of July (and beginning of August), with the return of Master Chief being the undoubted highlight.
Halo: Campaign Evolved will be available to Ultimate and PC Game Pass members from 28 July.
Xbox might be shifting back to a tried and tested exclusives model in the coming year, but one remaining consequence of its foray into cross-platform is that Master Chief will soon arrive on PlayStation 5 for the first time.
Halo: Campaign Evolved will officially release in just a week's time, on 28 July and it marks a real shift for the series. There's just one thing – it will only be available to purchase on PlayStation, while Xbox Series X/S and PC owners can get it for free with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or PC Game Pass membership.