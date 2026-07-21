Forget the Millennium Falcon, Lego X-Files is the sci-fi set that's gone straight onto my wishlist
The truth is out there... in a Lego store
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Quick Summary
Lego Ideas The X-Files is a new set from the brick building brand that celebrates the sci-fi show of the 90s.
Available from 1 August, it'll be priced at £179.99 / €199.99 / $199.99.
After winning a grand prize on the Lego Ideas site earlier this year, The X-Files set from fan designer WetWired will soon be available to buy.
There have been a few tweaks to the design, but the Lego Ideas The X-Files set is remarkably close to the original submission. And it's a must-buy for collectors and sci-fi fans.
Gillian Anderson reopens the X-Files | LEGO® Ideas | The LEGO Group - YouTube