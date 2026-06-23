As a LEGO Star Wars superfan, these are 5 sets I'd buy in the Prime Day sale

I don't care who you are, LEGO Star Wars is cool, and every single model brings a little bit of joy to the world. As a child of the 70s, I grew up with Star Wars toys and with LEGO, so as an adult, seeing the two brought together was magical.

It's the classics that I love: ships and scenes from the original trilogy. Though occasionally I will stray beyond their borders into Mandalorian territory and Andor realms.

This year's Amazon Prime Day sale doesn't have masses of LEGO on sale, at least not yet, but there are some big discounts on those it does have. While I could happily fill my basket with them in private, I thought it might be useful to share my take on the best to buy.

The best LEGO Star Wars deals right now