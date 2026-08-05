This cult-favourite Swiss brand giving students 20% off its unique recycled bags is the back-to-school sale I can stand behind

Swiss bag maker FREITAG has launched its annual Student Deal, giving students and school pupils 20% off a selection of its iconic bags and accessories until 30 September.

If you've never come across FREITAG before, the brand has developed something of a cult following thanks to its unusual approach to manufacturing.

Shop FREITAG's Student Deals

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It makes each of its bags using reclaimed truck tarpaulins, along with recycled seat belts and bicycle inner tubes.

The result is that no two bags are exactly alike, with every messenger bag, backpack or laptop sleeve featuring its own colours, markings and wear from its previous life on the road.

The promotion covers seven products, including the F14 Dexter messenger bag, F155 Clapton roll-top backpack, F202 Leland tote bag, F06 Serena zip pouch and several laptop sleeves for 12-, 13- and 15-inch devices.

What can you save on? (Image credit: FREITAG) F14 Dexter messenger bag (£250)

F155 Clapton roll-top backpack (£285)

F202 Leland tote bag (£215)

F06 Serena zip pouch (£40)

F402 Laptop Sleeve 12/13 (£85)

F411 Laptop Sleeve 13/14 (£85)

F421 Laptop Sleeve 15 (£90)

Students can either shop online after creating a FREITAG account and verifying their student ID, or visit a participating FREITAG store or retail partner and show a valid student ID at checkout.

The discount is applied automatically once eligibility has been confirmed.

Although the promotion is aimed at students, the appeal goes well beyond campus.

FREITAG bags are known for their durability, with many owners using the same bag for years thanks to the heavy-duty truck tarpaulin construction.

For anyone heading back to university or simply looking for a distinctive everyday carry that doesn't look like everyone else's backpack, this is one of the better opportunities of the year to pick up a FREITAG bag for less.

Because every FREITAG product is made from reclaimed truck tarpaulins, the design shown online is the exact one you'll receive, making each purchase genuinely one of a kind.

Head over to FREITAG now to claim your discount (and impress your university friends when you return to campus).