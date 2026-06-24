YETI's got company as cult Swiss bag brand Freitag launches its first-ever cooler bag

YETI might dominate the premium cooler market, but there's a new contender in town, and it comes from one of the most recognisable names in sustainable bag design.

Swiss bag maker Freitag has unveiled the F738 COOL BAG, its first-ever insulated carry-all, arriving just as much of the UK braces for another spell of hot weather.

The brand says the design is inspired by the humble supermarket cool bag, albeit one that's been given a rather dramatic Swiss makeover.

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(Image credit: Freitag)

If you're unfamiliar with Freitag, the company has spent decades transforming used truck tarpaulins into distinctive bags and backpacks.

The new F738 follows that same philosophy, becoming what Freitag calls the world's first upcycled cooler bag made from used truck tarps.

Yes, it's a cool bag. And yes, it's a cool bag

At first glance, the F738 COOL BAG looks more like a minimalist tote than something you'd take to a picnic, and that's entirely intentional.

The square-shaped bag combines a food-safe insulated liner with Freitag's signature recycled construction to create a product that works equally well on a trip to the park or a supermarket run.

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The removable isothermal liner is said to keep drinks and picnic ingredients cool for up to two hours and can also help transport frozen groceries home.

Once the insulation is removed, the F738 becomes a regular everyday tote.

(Image credit: Freitag)

The detachable shoulder strap is made from discarded car seat belts, while the colourful handles are crafted from recycled plastic waste sourced from food packaging, old hospital garments, laboratory materials and expired hygiene masks.

Produced in collaboration with Precious Plastic Zurich, each handle is handmade and features a unique colour gradient, ensuring no two bags are exactly alike.

Measuring 400 x 400mm, weighing 595g and offering 11 litres of storage, the limited-edition cooler bag is available exclusively in silver.

The F738 COOL BAG is available now from Freitag, priced at £160 / €180 / $230 (~AU$296).