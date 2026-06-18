YETI's viral Camino bag just got a commuter-friendly makeover and it might be the best version yet

YETI has expanded one of its most popular bag ranges with the launch of the new Camino Zip Carryall, a more commuter-focused take on the brand's famously rugged tote.

Available now through YETI's Early Access programme, the new bag arrives in two sizes, 12 litres and 18 litres, and introduces something the standard Camino Carryall never offered: a full zip closure!

For anyone who has admired the original Camino's bombproof construction but worried about valuables tumbling out during a train journey or commute, the update makes a lot of sense.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

A Camino built for everyday carry

While the original Camino Carryall has developed something of a cult following thanks to its waterproof ThickSkin shell, moulded base and deployable dividers, its open-top design has always prioritised easy access over security.

In fact, YETI's own FAQ specifically notes that existing Camino Carryalls do not feature a zipper closure.

The new Camino Zip Carryall changes that formula, featuring a zippered opening, an internal tablet sleeve, a QuickStash pocket for smaller items and a deployable divider system to help keep gear organised.

(Image credit: YETI)

The EVA-moulded bottom remains, allowing the bag to stand upright when set down, while the waterproof shell is designed to shrug off everyday wear and unpredictable weather.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

YETI says the bag is designed for everything from office commutes and gym visits to everyday errands, positioning it as a more versatile alternative to the larger Camino models.

(Image credit: YETI)

The launch also introduces five colour options, including core colours such as Black, Navy and Aspen, while seasonal shades Pace Purple/Blue and Power Pink/Aspen add a splash of personality.

Pace Purple, which debuted earlier this week, appears to draw inspiration from running culture and athletics tracks, continuing YETI's recent push into more lifestyle-oriented colour collections.

There's no word yet on wider availability outside Early Access, but the brand will likely open up availability to the public in the coming weeks.

That said, YETI membership is free, so if you like the bag, you might as well sign up now and buy the bag while it's in early access.

Pricing starts at $130 (~£98 / €113 / AU$185) for the 12L Camino Zip Carryall and rises to $150 (~£113 / €130 / AU$214) for the 18L version.

Both available at YETI US.