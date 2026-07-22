Chilly’s takes aim at Stanley and Yeti with a bottle that stays cold for 75 hours

Chilly’s, the hip British answer to YETI, Stanley and Hydro Flask, has just unveiled its longest-lasting insulated water bottle yet.

The new Series 3 Flip is an insulated straw bottle available in 500ml and 1-litre sizes.

Even the larger version is a lot smaller than the last Chilly's water bottle we reported on, the Big Mouth, but it's still substantial enough for commuting, work and the gym.

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According to the British brand, the larger version can keep drinks cold for up to 75 hours (~just over three days), while the smaller bottle promises up to 45 hours of cold retention.

(Image credit: Chilly's)

Those figures put the Series 3 Flip comfortably beyond the 24-hour claim commonly attached to premium insulated bottles.

However, as we all know, real-world performance depends on factors such as the drink's starting temperature, ambient conditions, and how frequently the bottle is opened.

Silence is golden

Longer insulation is the headline upgrade, but Chilly’s has also attempted to tackle some of the smaller annoyances associated with reusable bottles.

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The Series 3 Flip has a rubber base to prevent it from clattering on hard desks or gym floors.

Furthermore, a soft-touch, removable loop makes it easier to carry, and Chilly’s describes its construction as completely leak-proof, which, admittedly, is an important claim for anything destined to share a backpack with a laptop.

(Image credit: Chilly's)

Its flip-up straw incorporates a BPA-free drinking surface treated with an antimicrobial additive.

The bottle’s steel construction is also made using 90% recycled material, although Chilly’s says this does not reduce its durability or insulating performance.

Visually, it retains the clean, urban styling associated with the brand, including an oversized Chilly’s logo embossed into the side.

The Series 3 Flip bottles are available now via Chilly's, with the 500ml bottle costing £40, while the 1-litre model is priced at £48.