YETI finally fixed the one thing I never liked about its Rambler bottles

If you've ever used a Rambler bottle from the king of coolers, you'll know they're among the toughest insulated bottles around.

The downside is that grabbing a quick drink often involves unscrewing a cap first, which isn't always ideal when you're driving, walking, working out or simply trying to stay hydrated throughout the day.

That's exactly the problem YETI is looking to solve with its latest drinkware launch, the new Rambler Flip Chug Bottle.

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(Image credit: YETI)

Available in 18 oz (532ml) and 26 oz (769ml) sizes, the bottle combines the familiar Rambler design with an all-new Flip Chug Cap that offers one-handed access to your drink while maintaining a fully leakproof seal.

The launch is currently available through YETI's early-access programme for account holders.

The missing piece of the Rambler puzzle

Unlike YETI's traditional Chug Cap, which requires a quick twist before drinking, the new Flip Chug Cap uses a flip-up spout that opens instantly for what the company calls "quick-access hydration".

Once you've finished drinking, the cap can be closed and locked with a magnetic C-Lock mechanism to help prevent accidental spills.

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YETI says the bottle is 100% leakproof and has designed the cap to keep dust, dirt and debris away from the drinking spout when it's not in use.

(Image credit: YETI)

The Rambler's construction is based around kitchen-grade 18/8 stainless steel, while double-wall vacuum insulation helps keep cold drinks cold throughout the day.

Like other Rambler bottles, the Flip Chug Bottle is dishwasher safe, rust-resistant, and puncture-resistant.

The brand recently kicked off its seasonal summer sale, discounting a selection of popular colourways across coolers, bags, drinkware and accessories.

The Rambler Flip Chug Bottle is available now in Early Access at YETI US for $32 / $40 (18 oz / 26 oz, respectively) in colours including Cape Taupe and Rescue Blue.