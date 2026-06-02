YETI's latest collection looks like someone covered its drinkware in camping stickers and I'm kind of into it

YETI has opened Early Access to its latest limited-edition collection, and it might be one of the brand's most playful releases in recent memory.

The Whippersnappers Collection swaps bold seasonal colourways for illustrated outdoor artwork inspired by camp critters, tall tales and long summer days spent outside.

At first glance, the designs look as though someone raided a stack of vintage outdoor stickers and covered a Rambler tumbler with them.

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Bears, fish, mushrooms, campfires, slingshots and mountain scenes are scattered across the products, giving the collection a nostalgic summer camp feel that's quite different from YETI's usual approach.

The sticker-bombed YETI look

The Whippersnappers Collection currently consists of 12 products split across YETI's Drinkware and Kitchen categories.

The range includes the Rambler 20 oz Tumbler, Rambler Jr. 10 oz Tumbler, Rambler Jr. 12 oz Kids Water Bottle, Rambler 18 oz Water Bottle, Rambler 8 oz Insulated Food Jar and Rambler 16 oz Insulated Food Jar.

(Image credit: YETI)

Each product is available in one of two illustrated finishes, with a light blue version and a cream-coloured alternative carrying slightly different artwork.

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While the collection is clearly aimed at children, that doesn't mean adults won't find it endearing, thanks to its throwback aesthetics.

Even the collection's name is a nod to the old-fashioned term "whippersnapper", a playful nickname for an adventurous youngster.

A different take on limited-edition YETI gear

The release continues a busy year for YETI's limited-edition programme.

The company has already introduced several seasonal collections in 2026, with new colours regularly appearing across YETI coolers, drinkware and accessories.

(Image credit: YETI)

As with previous Early Access launches, the collection is currently available first to account holders before a broader rollout.

That doesn't necessarily mean every item will sell out immediately, but limited-edition YETI designs have a habit of disappearing faster than standard colours once they become widely available.

The YETI Whippersnappers Collection is available now through Early Access at YETI.

Prices start at $30 for the Rambler Jr. 10 oz Tumbler and rise to $55 for the Rambler 16 oz Insulated Food Jar, with the full collection spanning 12 products across drinkware and food storage categories.