Leki's got company as Silva bets big on one of hiking's most overlooked upgrades
The Swedish outdoor brand's trekking poles are getting a major upgrade
Once seen as something reserved for long-distance walkers and seasoned mountaineers, trekking poles have become one of the most useful pieces of outdoor equipment you can carry.
Trail runners use them to tackle steep climbs more efficiently, fastpackers rely on them to reduce fatigue over long distances, and hikers appreciate the added stability they provide when navigating uneven terrain.
Swedish outdoor brand Silva, renowned for its compasses and head torches, clearly believes the trend is here to stay, as it has just unveiled its new SS26 Pole Collection, a comprehensive range of foldable, telescopic, and fixed-length poles.
The collection places a strong emphasis on lightweight materials, compact packability and quick transitions on the move.
Many of the new models feature cork handles, interchangeable carbide tips, and Silva's Blueberry glove-and-strap system, which allows users to attach and release the poles quickly without interrupting their activity.
From steep trails to alpine terrain
The Carbon Z Adjustable running pole is aimed at trail runners and speed hikers tackling varied terrain.
Constructed from T800 carbon, the poles weigh 384g per pair and fold down to around 40cm when not in use.
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A flick-lock adjustment system lets you adjust the length on the go, while the updated ergonomic handle is designed to improve comfort during longer outings.
Silva is also introducing a fixed-length version for runners who prefer a simpler setup.
The Carbon Z Fixed weighs 323g per pair and is available in five lengths ranging from 110cm to 130cm.
The three-section folding design helps keep the packed size compact without sacrificing stiffness on technical terrain.
For hikers, the new range includes both foldable Z-style poles and traditional telescopic models in carbon and aluminium constructions.
The foldable Carbon Z Adjustable and Aluminium Z Adjustable poles pack down to just 38cm, making them easy to stash in a backpack when not in use.
Finally, the All-Season Alpine Aluminium Telescopic poles are designed for trekking, snowshoeing and ski touring.
Featuring durable 7075 aluminium construction, extended cork handles and interchangeable baskets for different conditions, they're built to adapt as the terrain changes.
The SS26 Pole Collection is available now directly from Silva, with prices starting at £90 (~$121 / €104 / AU$169).
The poles don't seem to be available on the brand's US and German sites at present.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator for T3.com and T3 Magazine, where he works as Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, action cameras, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019.
His work has also appeared on TechRadar and Fit&Well, and he has collaborated with creators such as Garage Gym Reviews. Matt has served as a judge for multiple industry awards, including the ESSNAwards. When he isn’t running, cycling or testing new kit, he’s usually roaming the countryside with a camera or experimenting with new audio and video gear.
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