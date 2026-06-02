Haier takes on Samsung with its Horizon smart fridge freezers which promise to keep food fresher for longer

QUICK SUMMARY Haier has announced an all-new large and small appliance range at Roland-Garros. The standout from the line-up is the new Horizon Cooling collection, a premium fridge freezer range, featuring AI storage management and food preservation features.

Haier has just announced a new range of appliances, and its smart fridge freezer collection is giving Samsung and LG a run for their money. Haier’s new Horizon Cooling collection features AI-powered fridge freezers with built-in touchscreens, storage management and food preservation features – here’s what you need to know.

I’ve covered both large and small appliances on T3 for years now, and I was initially sceptical when I first heard about AI technology being introduced to the kitchen. But having seen AI-powered fridge freezers from the likes of Samsung, LG and now Haier in action, I’ve come around to the idea as this technology actually makes a world of difference to your food, especially its freshness.

Haier’s new Horizon Cooling collection is focused on food preservation and cutting down waste. It features NutriBank technology which works to preserve meat and fish for up to five times longer without freezing, while maintaining flavour and nutritional values.

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The fridge freezers come with Active Fresh Zones which maintains humidity levels to keep fruit and vegetables fresher for longer, too. For more personalised freshness, Haier has also developed Custom Zones within the Horizon Cooling collection so you can choose and adjust temperatures according to your fridge’s contents.

(Image credit: Haier)

Speaking of contents, the Haier Horizon Cooling collection offers up to 700 litres of capacity and an additional large freezer drawer which expands it by 35 litres. The internal layout is organised with adjustable shelves and drawers, and there are options to add water and ice dispensers.

My favourite feature of the Haier Horizon Cooling fridges is the AI Food Care System. For me, the best part of smart fridge freezers is the inventory, as most use a combination of internal cameras and AI technology to recognise food and create lists which you can see on the fridge’s touchscreen.

This is what the Haier Horizon Cooling fridges offer, as the AI Food Care System uses automatic scanning, food recognition and expiring tracking to keep track of your food’s contents and remind you when food is due to go off.

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Some models from the Haier Horizon Cooling range have Smart Windows which give you a look into your fridge without you having to open the door. Not only does this help with freshness and energy usage, but it’s handy for quickly checking what’s in your fridge.