It’s not a gimmick – 3 smart fridge freezers actually worth the investment

If you’re considering upgrading to a smart fridge freezer, these are three smart fridge freezers that are actually worth the investment.

Are smart fridges worth buying? Well, there’s a lot of debate around that, as many people think smart refrigerators are a gimmick – who wants a TV on their fridge right?! But adding smart technology to your fridge can make a huge difference to your energy costs, diet and organisation, plus they can act as a smart home hub to keep all your devices in one place.

There are many helpful uses for smart fridge freezers, and LG, Samsung and Hisense make the best options around. I’ve covered smart fridges for a while now on T3, and I’ve picked the top three smart fridge freezers that you’ll actually want to add to your kitchen.

1. LG InstaView American Fridge Freezer

(Image credit: Future)

LG is leaps and bounds ahead of the competition when it comes to smart large appliances. I visited LG’s HQ in Korea last year and was astounded by its smart technology advancements, especially within the kitchen space. While some products are still Korea-only, its smart fridge freezers are available worldwide – and the LG InstaView American Fridge Freezer is the one I’d pick.

The LG InstaView American Fridge Freezer has a glass panel on one of its doors which lights up when you knock on it twice. This function allows you to see inside your fridge without you having to open the door, which helps keep your food at the right temperature and minimises energy costs – and it’s really fun to do!

When combined with LG ThinQ, users can check what ingredients they have and freshness of their leftovers in the LG InstaView American Fridge Freezer via the screen door or their phone. Again, this reduces cold air loss and improves the energy efficiency of your fridge, as its cooler doesn’t constantly need to ramp up when the door is open.

2. Samsung Family Hub with AI Vision

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung is another popular lifestyle brand adding smart technology and AI to its larger appliances, including fridges, washing machines and tumble dryers. Its Samsung Family Hub with AI Vision features a large 21.5-inch Family Hub screen that displays your calendar, weather forecast, shopping lists, fridge contents and it can even play music.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Aside from the cool screen, the Samsung Family Hub with AI Vision has an AI-powered internal camera that identifies up to 33 foods and displays its expiration dates. With AI Vision Inside, the Samsung Family Hub with AI Vision works alongside its screen to create recipes using the ingredients in your fridge, and it can recognise different voices in your household to suggest meals based on specific dietary requirements.

One drawback to Samsung’s smart fridge freezers is they now display ads on the screen , something owners aren’t particularly happy about. But if you can get over that, you’ll probably enjoy a Samsung Family Hub smart fridge.

3. Hisense RS9P628GPFE American Fridge Freezer

(Image credit: Hisense)

As part of Hisense’s 2025 appliance line-up , the Hisense RS9P628GPFE American Fridge Freezer is super-sized with a huge 628-litre capacity. Similar to Samsung, it has a 21-inch smart LED touchscreen on the right door which takes inventory of the food in your fridge and can help you plan your meals.

With the Hisense AI planning tool, the Hisense RS9P628GPFE American Fridge Freezer caters to dietary needs and creates shopping lists for you to quickly buy ingredients for your tailored meal. The screen of the Hisense RS9P628GPFE American Fridge Freezer also acts as a calendar, message board and smart home hub for your other gadgets.