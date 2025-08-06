Forget LG – Hisense’s new super-sized fridge freezer plans your meals for you

QUICK SUMMARY Hisense has revealed its 2025 large appliances range, featuring fridge freezers, induction hobs and cooking hoods. The standout from the line is the Hisense RS9P628GPFE American Fridge Freezer, a smart 628-litre fridge with an AI screen that acts as a meal planner, shopping list and message board.

Forget LG – Hisense has just revealed its 2025 major domestic appliances, and it features an impressive smart fridge freezer that could give LG and Samsung a run for their money.

Dubbed Hisense’s most advanced line-up yet, the home appliance brand has debuted three fridge freezers, two cooking hoods, an induction hob and a dishwasher. Alongside the appliances is the upgraded ConnectLife app which is compatible with its new launches and offers enhanced connectivity and smart home integrations.

The standout of the Hisense 2025 range is the Hisense RS9P628GPFE American Fridge Freezer . As an American-style fridge freezer, you can expect an appliance that is super-sized, but the Hisense RS9P628GPFE American Fridge Freezer takes it to another level with its 628-litre capacity.

The design and features of the Hisense RS9P628GPFE American Fridge Freezer is similar to LG’s InstaView fridge freezers and Samsung’s Bespoke AI fridge freezers , with its 21-inch smart LED touchscreen. Sitting on the fridge door, the screen has a food inventory function to show you what ingredients you have, and to help you plan your meals.

(Image credit: Hisense)

With ConnectLife’s AI Dish Designer , the Hisense RS9P628GPFE American Fridge Freezer can make full meal plans for you, cater to dietary restrictions and create shopping lists using Hisense’s AI planning tool. The screen can also act as a message board, calendar and integrate with smart home devices.

Aside from the AI screen, the Hisense RS9P628GPFE American Fridge Freezer has plenty of storage space, an ice and water dispenser, and Total No Frost and Multi Air Flow systems that keeps your food and drinks cool and fresh.

The new Hisense RS9P628GPFE American Fridge Freezer is available for £2,099 at select retailers, like Argos , AO.com and Marks Electrical .