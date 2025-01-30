Are smart fridges worth buying?

Smart fridges from brands like Smeg, LG, and Samsung are redefining kitchen appliances, offering AI-powered cooling, big touchscreens, and helpful food management features.

We're taking a look at what could be one of 2025's most popular products, and trying to understand if they will elevate your kitchen game, or cost more than a plain old fridge freezer that does the job of cooling and preserving your food just as well.

Of the top brands, Smeg’s first smart fridge introduces modern tech while moving away from its retro aesthetic, Samsung’s AI Hybrid Cooling optimises freshness and energy use, and LG’s InstaView lets users see inside without opening the door.

Despite their appeal, smart fridges come at a premium price, and questions remain about long-term reliability and practicality. While they may suit tech enthusiasts or busy households, traditional models still offer excellent performance at a lower cost.

So, are they worth it? Let's dive in.

What are smart fridges?

Smart fridges come with a variety of features designed to make food storage more efficient and convenient.

In some models, built-in cameras and AI inventory tracking help users check fridge contents remotely, and Samsung’s AI Hybrid Cooling system adapts to temperature changes, ensuring food stays fresher for longer while also improving energy efficiency, while LG’s InstaView panel lets users see inside without opening the door.

However, these benefits come at a cost.

Smart fridges are significantly more expensive than traditional models, with premium features adding to the price tag. For some, this might not be a concern, but it's worth keeping in mind.

Reliability is something of a concern, as smart fridges depend on software updates and internet connectivity to function properly. If the manufacturer stops supporting a particular model, some of its features could become obsolete.

Connectivity issues may also cause problems, such as app malfunctions or unresponsive touchscreens. Unlike traditional fridges, which can last well over a decade with minimal maintenance, smart fridges introduce an extra layer of complexity that might affect their longevity.

We cover a lot of smart kitchen tech at T3 and smart fridges definitely add value to those who can afford them, although the main task – keeping food at a stable temperate – is still accomplished by all of the best fridges.

Smeg, Samsung, and LG: What are the best options?

Right now, there are three great options: the Smeg FQI60KD Four Door Fridge Freezer, LG’s InstaView ThinQ fridges, and Samsung Family Hub fridges. Let's dive into each one individually.

Smeg’s first smart fridge

Smeg, known for its retro designs, has entered the smart fridge market with the FQI60KD Four Door Fridge Freezer. Moving away from its classic style, this model features a sleek Dark Inox finish and a white LED touchscreen for controlling temperature and cooling modes like Rapid Freezing.

With a 522-litre capacity, it offers ample space for fresh and frozen food. The fridge includes a Lifeplus 0°C drawer to extend the freshness of perishables, while the Multizone freezer can be converted into extra fridge space when needed. Its No Frost system prevents ice build-up, reducing maintenance.

LG’s InstaView ThinQ Fridges

LG has expanded its InstaView range with a two-door fridge-freezer featuring a glass panel that lights up when tapped twice, reducing cold air loss and improving energy efficiency.

A 4.3-inch LCD touch display lets users manage settings, check the time, and leave digital notes via the ThinQ app. LG's MoodUP tech lets users personalise their fridge with over 400 LED colour combinations, and a built-in Bluetooth speaker enables music playback.

Samsung’s Family Hub smart fridges

Samsung’s Family Hub fridge features AI Vision Inside, which identifies food items, tracks expiry dates, and suggests recipes, if you can believe it. A large LCD screen serves as a control panel for food management, entertainment, and smart home integration.

Beyond food tracking, the Family Hub helps users create shopping lists, compare supermarket prices, and order groceries directly from the fridge.

So, are smart fridges worth buying?

Overall, smart fridges offer advanced features that suit certain users.

Tech enthusiasts may enjoy AI food management and smart home integration, while busy families can benefit from internal cameras for easier grocery planning. However, these conveniences come at a high cost.

The Smeg FQI60KD Four Door Fridge Freezer costs around £1,999 and similar models from LG and Samsung are priced at the same level, making them a costly investment compared to traditional fridges and even high-end non-smart variants from the same brands.

For those who prioritise simplicity and reliability, a smart fridge may not be worth the extra expense. Households that only need basic food storage will find standard models more than sufficient, and there are also concerns about long-term maintenance and software updates.

The good news is that, over time, most tech becomes cheaper and cheaper, and therefore smart fridges in the next 12 months and beyond are likely to be more affordable to more people.