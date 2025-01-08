Samsung adds AI cooling technology to its fridges to keep food fresher for longer

QUICK SUMMARY Samsung unveils new fridge freezer collection at CES. The latest Samsung fridges come with AI Hybrid Cooling technology to keep food fresher for longer.

Samsung has debuted a new range of fridge freezers at CES 2025 . Continuing its expansion into AI, Samsung’s latest refrigerators use AI Hybrid Cooling technology to keep food fresher for longer.

As T3’s Home Editor, I’ve covered appliances and smart home devices for several years, but I still get surprised by how AI technology infiltrates households. Surprisingly, the main area where AI thrives in the house is in the kitchen, specifically the best fridge freezers .

While you wouldn’t think you need AI in a fridge, this advanced technology can keep food fresh, prolong the lifespan of leftovers and even save you money by giving you a view at your fridge’s contents without having to open the door. Samsung is a prime example of adding AI to fridges, as many of its current models have touchscreen displays and interior cameras to help with food organisation – Samsung’s latest fridges are no exception.

Focusing on substance over style – although Samsung’s fridges do look pretty stylish – Samsung has introduced AI Hybrid Cooling technology to its latest line-up of fridge freezers. Engineered with a Peltier module and compressor, Samsung’s new fridges use two power sources together to efficiently cool the inside of the fridge, regardless of temperature changes that occur due to the flow of electric currents.

(Image credit: Samsung)

To put this into simpler terms, Samsung’s fridges detect temperature changes within the fridge and adjust the cooling modes accordingly. For example, if you’ve just added food from your weekly shop or removed old leftovers, the fridge will monitor this and adjust to the right temperature to account for the amount of food inside it.

This use of AI technology improves the cooling of the fridge which in turn can keep your food fresher for longer and help you save money on energy costs. The fridges also have an impressive 900-litre storage capacity and 60mm deep shelves so you can store an insane amount of food at a time. While AI is still hesitantly being adopted by some people, this use of AI technology could be a game changer and I’m happy to see that Samsung is putting its AI efforts towards food freshness and energy saving.

As these refrigerators have just been announced, there’s no details on pricing or availability just yet, but I’d hope to see the new Samsung AI Hybrid Cooling fridge freezers launching in mid 2025 – fingers crossed!

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors