Smeg debuts its first ever smart fridge freezer – but I miss the retro style

QUICK SUMMARY Smeg has launched its first smart fridge freezer. The Smeg FQI60KD Four Door Fridge Freezer is designed to combat food waste and has a bright LED touchscreen to help manage and monitor the fridge’s interior.

Smeg has debuted its latest fridge freezer, the Smeg FQI60KD Four Door Fridge Freezer. The brand’s first ever fridge freezer has been given all the smarts, including an LED touchscreen display and smart food waste technology – although you might miss the retro design.

Smeg’s collections of fridge freezers tend to come in the brand’s signature 50s retro-inspired style and colour palette, but the new Smeg FQI60KD Four Door Fridge Freezer has had a major design change. Not only does it have new smart features, the Smeg FQI60KD Four Door Fridge Freezer looks more like a traditional fridge freezer with its Dark Inox and stainless steel accents.

While the Smeg FQI60KD Four Door Fridge Freezer has a different look than what we’re used to, it’s packed with all-new smart technology that’s designed to combat food waste. The fridge freezer has a huge 522-litre capacity for both fresh and frozen foods across multiple drawers, shelves and compartments.

Like other smart fridge freezers on the market, the Smeg FQI60KD Four Door Fridge Freezer has a white LED touchscreen display on the front. But unlike its competitor models, the screen is small and doesn’t take up the entire door – which has definitely helped me get more on board with the concept of smart fridges.

Although I like the idea of smart fridge freezers where you can use the screen to make shopping lists and play music, it sometimes feels a little unnecessary, so I think Smeg has the right idea by shrinking its screen. Despite its small size, the Smeg FQI60KD Four Door Fridge Freezer’s screen lets you monitor and control the interior temperature and activate different cooling modes, like Rapid Freezing.

(Image credit: Smeg)

The Smeg FQI60KD Four Door Fridge Freezer has the latest cooling technology that’s both adaptable and eco-conscious. In the fridge section of the fridge freezer is the Lifeplus 0°C drawer that helps better preserve perishable foods, and the freezer has Multizone technology that allows you to turn it into a fridge for more fresh food storage.

Turning a freezer into a fridge sounds like a lot of melting and excess water, but the freezer compartment of the Smeg FQI60KD Four Door Fridge Freezer has a No Frost system which means it’ll take care of defrosting for you. The cooling features help cut down the amount of food wasted, while also helping you save energy and money.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Smeg FQI60KD Four Door Fridge Freezer has really got me to come around to smart fridge freezers. While I like the touchscreen and LED lights which light up at the bottom of the doors when you open them, I still miss the retro design, so I hope Smeg brings it back in the future.

Compared to other smart fridges from Samsung and LG, Smeg’s smart fridge freezer is more inexpensive but it’ll still cost you. The Smeg FQI60KD Four Door Fridge Freezer is priced at £1,999 and available to buy at Smeg online and in stores.