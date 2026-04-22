I saw Samsung’s new 2026 Bespoke AI appliances – its induction hob will top your wishlist

QUICK SUMMARY Samsung has announced five new appliances for 2026, featuring Bespoke AI features. Featuring an induction hob, fridge freezer, washing machine, dishwasher and vacuum cleaner, the new Samsung appliances will be available in the UK and Europe soon.

Samsung has just announced its new appliance line-up for 2026, and I was lucky enough to visit its HQ in Milan and see them in action.

For this year, Samsung is releasing five new appliances, including an extractor induction hob, single door fridge freezer, washing machine, dishwasher and stick vacuum cleaner. All these appliances feature Bespoke AI which is designed to enhance performance, save time and energy, and keep your home connected.

I was very kindly invited to Samsung’s launch event in Milan so I got to see the new appliances before they were announced. The demonstrations and product tours were great to see – and featured a surprising amount of liquid nitrogen! – and I think Samsung may have changed my mind about AI’s place in the home.

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I’ve picked out my three favourite Samsung appliances from the launch that I want in my home – the extractor induction hob will definitely go to the top of your wishlist.

1. Extractor Induction hob

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

Starting off strong with my favourite launch – and the one I think people will be most excited about – is the new Samsung Extractor Induction Hob. The 2-in- hob integrated an induction hob cooktop and extractor hood into one gadget, and it has an invisible built-in design that aesthetically blends into your kitchen.

Measuring 80cm, the Extractor Induction Hob features Flex Zone Plus technology, which gives it a wide open cooking area with the extractor ventilation at the centre. It’s compatible with multiple cookware sizes, and has denser heating elements for even heat distribution.

The most impressive part of the Extractor Induction Hob is the extractor itself. It’s slim and compact yet insanely powerful and captures steam, smoke and odours as it releases during cooking.

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During the event, there was a cooking demonstration which featured liquid nitrogen, and the Extractor Induction Hob easily tackled a huge amount of fog. It was immediately sucked into the extractor and cleared the room quickly, all while making very minimal noise.

The Extractor Induction Hob looks the part too, and it has a nice feel to it. It’s scratch-resistant – as was demonstrated by running forks over the surface – and it has a matte black finish. It’s also easy to clean and the extractor can even be removed from the hob and washed in the dishwasher.

2. Bespoke AI Single 1Door Fridge & Freezer

(Image credit: Future)

Double door fridge freezers aren’t often seen in UK and European kitchens, so to fill the gap in the market, Samsung has launched the Bespoke AI Single 1Door Fridge & Freezer. This new, slimmer style means you can take advantage of Samsung’s AI and cooling features but in a more compact size that will better fit in your home.

My favourite feature of the Bespoke AI Single 1Door Fridge & Freezer is its Auto Open Door. It has a built-in touch sensor and light which allows the door to open smoothly when you approach or tap it. This is especially useful if you have your hands full but need to open the fridge.

The new Bespoke AI Single 1Door Fridge & Freezer also has enhanced cooling, including AI Precise, Metal and All-Round Cooling. AI Precise Cooling works with the SmartThings app to automatically adjust the temperature in line with your home patterns and schedules.

For example, if you do a food shop on a specific day and time, the Bespoke AI Single 1Door Fridge & Freezer will learn that and reduce temperature fluctuations to keep things fresh for longer. Metal Cooling is best for temperature stability and features a full metal design inside the fridge, while All-Round Cooling is great at evenly distributing cold air with full metal cooling integrated into the door.

3. Jet Stick 95S

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

My third favourite new launch is the Samsung Jet Stick 95S vacuum cleaner . This new cordless, stick vacuum might look small – although it can be extended to stand taller – but it’s packed with 280W of suction power, and smart cleaning features.

The Jet Stick 95S now has a HexaJet motor which a Samsung representative said was faster than an F1 engine! It has a Boost mode which adapts its suction and settings to cater to different floors, like hardwood and carpets.

My favourite feature of the Jet Stick 95S is its smart motion cleaning. If you’ve ever stood your vacuum up to quickly move something, you’ll know that it keeps whirring and making noise without really cleaning anything. Now, the Jet Stick 95S switches to standby mode when you prop it against a wall or lay it on the floor. If it’s like that for longer than 60 seconds, it turns itself off.