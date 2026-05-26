51-year-old Bear Grylls’ rapid full-body workout builds strength and muscles with just six moves
The adventurer’s simple three-day plan combines squats, presses, pull-ups and rows for a no-nonsense full-body session
Bear Grylls has shared the details of his go-to strength routine on social media, and, just like his morning routine, it's simple, effective, and can be done with minimal home gym equipment.
The "William Charters Workout" is named after Grylls' friend and former Royal Marine William Charters, and it involves six classic compound exercises performed three times a week with 48 hours of recovery between workouts.
As Grylls explains in the video: "Start off with five sets of squats, five sets of chest press, three sets of pull-ups, three sets of behind-the-neck shoulders, three sets of Pendlay rows, and then three sets of sit-ups, always aiming for six reps, pretty heavy weight."
A post shared by Bear Grylls OBE (@beargrylls)
A photo posted by on
The workout follows a tried-and-tested strength-building formula. Squats, chest presses, pull-ups and Pendlay rows target most of the major muscle groups, while the low-rep, heavy-weight approach focuses on building strength rather than muscular endurance.
The exercise breakdown is as follows:
- 5 sets of squats
- 5 sets of chest press (a.k.a. bench press)
- 3 sets of pull-ups
- 3 sets of behind-the-neck shoulder press
- 3 sets of Pendlay rows
- 3 sets of sit-ups
One exercise worth approaching with caution is the behind-the-neck shoulder press. While it can help develop shoulder strength and mobility, it also places the shoulders in a demanding position that may not suit everyone, particularly those with existing shoulder issues or limited mobility.
If that sounds like you, a standard overhead press or seated dumbbell shoulder press offers a more joint-friendly alternative while still training the same muscles.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
If you don't have a weight bench at home, try dumbbell floor presses or push-ups. For pull-ups, especially if you're a beginner, I would recommend a strong resistance band to help you progress more easily.
Pendlay rows are best performed with heavy barbells, but if you're not 100% sure about your lower back, try standard dumbbell or kettlebell bent-over rows and dumbbells good mornings to build strength in that area before progressing to Pendlay rows.
Please bear in mind that you're working with heavy weights, so allow plenty of time to rest between sets; the heavier the lifts, the longer you need.
For anyone looking to get stronger without spending hours in the gym, this Royal Marine-inspired routine could be worth a closer look.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator for T3.com and T3 Magazine, where he works as Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, action cameras, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019.
His work has also appeared on TechRadar and Fit&Well, and he has collaborated with creators such as Garage Gym Reviews. Matt has served as a judge for multiple industry awards, including the ESSNAwards. When he isn’t running, cycling or testing new kit, he’s usually roaming the countryside with a camera or experimenting with new audio and video gear.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.