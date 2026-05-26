51-year-old Bear Grylls’ rapid full-body workout builds strength and muscles with just six moves

Bear Grylls has shared the details of his go-to strength routine on social media, and, just like his morning routine, it's simple, effective, and can be done with minimal home gym equipment.

The "William Charters Workout" is named after Grylls' friend and former Royal Marine William Charters, and it involves six classic compound exercises performed three times a week with 48 hours of recovery between workouts.

As Grylls explains in the video: "Start off with five sets of squats, five sets of chest press, three sets of pull-ups, three sets of behind-the-neck shoulders, three sets of Pendlay rows, and then three sets of sit-ups, always aiming for six reps, pretty heavy weight."

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The workout follows a tried-and-tested strength-building formula. Squats, chest presses, pull-ups and Pendlay rows target most of the major muscle groups, while the low-rep, heavy-weight approach focuses on building strength rather than muscular endurance.

The exercise breakdown is as follows:

5 sets of squats

5 sets of chest press (a.k.a. bench press)

3 sets of pull-ups

3 sets of behind-the-neck shoulder press

3 sets of Pendlay rows

3 sets of sit-ups

One exercise worth approaching with caution is the behind-the-neck shoulder press. While it can help develop shoulder strength and mobility, it also places the shoulders in a demanding position that may not suit everyone, particularly those with existing shoulder issues or limited mobility.

If that sounds like you, a standard overhead press or seated dumbbell shoulder press offers a more joint-friendly alternative while still training the same muscles.

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If you don't have a weight bench at home, try dumbbell floor presses or push-ups. For pull-ups, especially if you're a beginner, I would recommend a strong resistance band to help you progress more easily.

Pendlay rows are best performed with heavy barbells, but if you're not 100% sure about your lower back, try standard dumbbell or kettlebell bent-over rows and dumbbells good mornings to build strength in that area before progressing to Pendlay rows.

Please bear in mind that you're working with heavy weights, so allow plenty of time to rest between sets; the heavier the lifts, the longer you need.

For anyone looking to get stronger without spending hours in the gym, this Royal Marine-inspired routine could be worth a closer look.