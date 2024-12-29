Learn to do push-ups in just four weeks with this simple and effective workout plan

Push-ups are one of the most effective bodyweight exercises for building upper body and core strength. But if you’re at the start of your fitness journey, then a push-up may be deceptively challenging. The good news? It’s not an impossible task.

All you need is a structured plan, some beginner-friendly moves such as modified push-ups and consistent practice to develop the strength in your chest, arms, core and back for a full push-up. The focus should be on building a safe and solid foundation, gradual progression and proper technique. Ready? Let’s get started.

What muscles do push-ups work?

Push-ups are a compound exercise, meaning they work multiple muscle groups simultaneously. The main muscles worked are the chest, shoulder and triceps. But to execute stellar push-ups, you need to engage your core. That’s not just your upper abdominal muscles (aka the six-pack) but the whole of your midline, including the lower abs and obliques. This will help you maintain stability and proper alignment. Some upper-back muscles also come into play, and your legs and hips will also be engaged in holding you up, making push-ups an excellent full-body exercise.

Why push-ups are good for you

Push-ups offer a wealth of benefits. Naturally, they’ll build muscle and strength in your upper body, increasing muscular endurance over time, which can improve performance in sports and help prevent injuries. They’re also fantastic at enhancing core stability, making them a functional movement, improving your balance and posture and making everyday tasks such as pushing or lifting objects easier.

Whatever fitness level you’re at, push-ups are very versatile, so you can modify them to suit your strength and ability, whether you’re a beginner or professional athlete. And best of all? Push-ups require no equipment—you can do them anytime, anywhere. Using just your bodyweight, this weight-bearing exercise also supports bone health and can boost your metabolism by working multiple muscle groups, making it an incredibly efficient way to train.

How to get your first push-up

Certified personal Saima Husain has devised a four-week plan to help you get your first push-up. Each week, the plan consists of strength-building of the chest, shoulders, and triceps, core stability, and modified moves such as incline push-ups. Plus, you can modify it to suit your fitness level by increasing or decreasing the reps.

“This four-week push-up plan is buildable at your own pace, with progressions for each movement,” says Saima. “You can adjust the reps, weight, duration and or height variations [on the modified push-ups] to suit you.”

“You need to build overall upper-body strength, which is why the dumbbell chest press and over tricep extension are important,” she adds.

If you’re wondering why there’s so much core-focused work in a push-up programme, Saima explains.

“Engaging your core will provide more stability throughout each rep so building your core strength is essential,” she says. “It will enable you to tolerate your own body weight as you progress to floor push-ups.”

Four-week push-up plan

Week 1

Monday

3 sets with 90 seconds of rest in between

Wall or table-height push-up 8-12 reps

Pilates toe tap 12-16 reps

Tuesday

Walk 30-60 mins

Wednesday

3 sets with 90 seconds of rest in between

Forearm plank 20-30 secs

Tricep overhead extension 8 reps

Thursday

Rest

Friday

3 sets with 2-minute rest in between

Dumbbell floor press with 5 sec tempo 6-8 reps

Negative push-up 5 sec tempo 3 reps

Saturday

Rest

Sunday

Walk 30-60 mins

Week 2

Monday

3 sets with 90 seconds of rest in between

Wall or table-height push-up 8-12 reps

Pilates toe tap 16-20 reps

Tuesday

Walk 30-60 mins

Wednesday

3 sets with 90 seconds of rest in between

Forearm plank 30-45 secs

Tricep overhead extension 8-10 reps

Thursday

Rest

Friday

3 sets with 2-minute rest in between

Dumbbell floor press with 5 sec tempo 8-10 reps

Negative push-up 5 sec tempo 4 reps

Saturday

Rest

Sunday

Walk 30-60 mins

Week 3

Monday

3 sets with 90 seconds of rest in between

Table or sofa-height push-up 8-10 reps

Pilates toe tap 16-20 reps

Tuesday

Walk 30-60 mins

Wednesday

3 sets with 90 seconds of rest in between

Forearm plank 45-60 secs

Tricep overhead extension 8-12 reps

Thursday

Rest

Friday

3 sets with 2-minute rest in between

Dumbbell floor press with 5 sec tempo 10-12 reps

Negative push-up 5 sec tempo 5 reps

Saturday

Rest

Sunday

Walk 30-60 mins

Week 4