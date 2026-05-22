Cuisinart’s new air fryer has my favourite appliance feature – and it’s under £130

QUICK SUMMARY Cuisinart has launched its new ClearView Air Fryer, priced at £129.99 / $139.95. The Cuisinart ClearView Air Fryer has an 8.5-litre capacity, eight programmes, and a viewing window so you can check in on your food’s progress.

Move aside, Ninja – Cuisinart has just launched its new ClearView Air Fryer, and it’s immediately gone to the top of my wishlist as it has my favourite air fryer feature. The Cuisinart ClearView Air Fryer has a generous capacity, multiple cooking programmes, and a viewing window – here’s everything you need to know.

Expanding its ClearView collection, the Cuisinart ClearView Air Fryer has an 8.5-litre / 9 quart capacity with a 27cm surface. Ideal for large families and dinner parties, the Cuisinart ClearView Air Fryer offers a huge amount of cooking space but it’s surprisingly compact so it can easily fit into your kitchen.

My favourite air fryer feature of all time is a viewing window. Just like an oven door, the more you open an air fryer basket to check your food, the longer it’ll take to cook as you’re constantly interrupting the cooking process. So, having a glass oven door or an air fryer viewing window takes this issue away.

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As it says on the tin, the Cuisinart ClearView Air Fryer has a top and front window which offers 280° visibility so you can see how your food is getting on from all angles. The interior also has a light so you can see clearer without having to disturb the cooking cycle.

(Image credit: Cuisinart)

With eight programmes to choose from, the Cuisinart ClearView Air Fryer can air fry, roast, grill, max crisp, recrisp, dehydrate, keep warm and even make pizzas. With 1800 watts of power, the air fryer reaches temperatures of up to 230°C, and keeps your food warm for up to 30 minutes after cooking.

As has become the norm with Cuisinart, the Cuisinart ClearView Air Fryer looks the part, and has an easy-to-use touchscreen to select presets, and customise time and temperature. It also has a shake reminder setting to ensure your food doesn’t stick and is cooked evenly and precisely.

The Cuisinart ClearView Air Fryer is available to buy now for £129.99 / $139.95 at Cuisinart and select retailers, like Amazon .