Looking for a new air fryer? You should avoid buying one in this colour

If you’re looking for a new air fryer , chances are you’re thinking of the many features and functions you want it to have. Do you want a dual basket or a single zone? Is a touchscreen important to you or would you prefer buttons? Regardless, you’re probably not thinking too hard about what colour it should be – but you should.

Air fryers come in many shapes, sizes and colours. While black, grey and silver are the most popular, air fryers come in colours like white, blue, green, red and even rose quartz – yes, really. These more ‘unusual’ colours are typically special editions of brands’ popular models, like Ninja’s rose gold Foodi MAX and Salter’s white VertiCook Ultra .

It goes without saying but the colour of your air fryer doesn’t affect the way it performs – but it might impact its durability and how aesthetically pleasing it looks in your kitchen. With this in mind, this is the air fryer colour you should avoid buying.

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What colour air fryer should you buy?

Based on user feedback, white is the air fryer colour you should avoid. White air fryers are quite rare but they’re typically limited edition versions of popular designs, as mentioned before. While they might look nice initially, white and lighter colour air fryers can lose their colour over time.

(Image credit: Salter)

The main reason for this is the high heat that air fryers use can cause discolouration which is more obvious on lighter colours, like white. Due to this, the white colour can turn yellow or even green which makes your air fryer look dirty and will likely make you want to replace it sooner than you might actually need to.

The white air fryer you’ve had your eye on might look nice for the first few uses, but you’re better off with a black, grey or stainless steel model. These colours are more durable and hide discolouration better, making them look cleaner for longer – although you should still be cleaning your air fryer regularly for hygiene purposes!

Another aesthetic thing to avoid is an air fryer with a gloss finish. I’m personally not a fan of super shiny appliances as finger marks and stains show up extremely easily, making them look grubby and unclean. This is the case with glossy air fryers, especially on the inside as oil and food can splatter while cooking.