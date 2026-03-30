Forget air fryers – Ninja’s new pressure cooker has a clever ‘does-it-all’ cooking pot

QUICK SUMMARY Ninja has launched the new HyperHeat 6L 9-in-1 Pressure and Rice Cooker. Priced at £169.99 / $169.99, the Ninja HyperHeat 6L 9-in-1 Pressure and Rice Cooker has a versatile cooking pot that can sear, saute and even make yoghurt.

Forget air fryers – Ninja has launched its latest pressure cooker, and it could give Instant Pot a run for its money. The new Ninja HyperHeat 6L 9-in-1 Pressure and Rice Cooker has nine cooking functions, and a ‘does-it-all’ cooking pot that can sear, sauté and even make yoghurt.

Ninja is best known for its unique, vast collection of air fryers , most of which come with multiple functions, including air frying, roasting, baking and slow cooking. Because of this, its line-up of multicookers are often overshadowed by its air fryers, but its latest pressure and rice cooker might be my favourite design from the brand yet.

It's safe to say that Ninja has become more popular due to its unusual designs, including the glass Ninja Crispi air fryer and Stanley Cup-inspired BlendBoss blender . But with the Ninja HyperHeat Pressure and Rice Cooker, it seems the brand is switching things up and keeping it simple.

Article continues below

The new Ninja HyperHeat Pressure and Rice Cooker looks like a ‘traditional’ multicooker, and is made up of a main pressure cooker base, a cooking pot and a pressure lid. The cooking pot is actually the most versatile part of the design as it does it all – it can sear meat, sauté vegetables and stew meals with its wide base.

(Image credit: Ninja)

The cooking pot of the Ninja HyperHeat Pressure and Rice Cooker has a six-litre capacity which can make food for up to six people at a time. Its ceramic coating also makes it easy to clean and prevents food from getting stuck while using minimal amounts of oil.

The Ninja HyperHeat Pressure and Rice Cooker has nine pre-set functions to choose from, including pressure cook, slow cook, sear/saute, steam, simmer, keep warm, rice, pasta and yoghurt. It cooks extremely fast, too, and uses HyperHeat technology to quickly pre-heat before building pressure for its pressure and slow cooking functions. For steaming, it also comes with a stainless steel steam rack.

As someone who loves hearty meals like soup and stews, I almost wish the Ninja HyperHeat Pressure and Rice Cooker had come out sooner so I could have used it to its fullest during the colder months! But it’s still an enticing multicooker that I’d like to get my hands on – and it’s not too pricey, either.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors