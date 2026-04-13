This Typhur air fryer has a ‘world’s first’ wireless thermometer – but I miss the old design

QUICK SUMMARY Typhur has launched the Sync air fryer, a ‘world’s first’ air fryer with a built-in wireless thermometer. Priced at $219, the Typhur Sync offers real-time food tracking and comes with an AI Snap & Cook feature to offer customised recipe suggestions.

Typhur has just launched its new Sync air fryer which it claims has a ‘world’s first’ feature that makes cooking your meals faster and more accurate. The Typhur Sync has a built-in wireless thermometer and comes with AI recipe suggestions, but I miss the old design – here’s why.

Compared to other air fryer brands, Typhur is still a relatively new name, having launched back in 2019. However, it quickly became well known for its Typhur Dome , the world’s fastest air fryer with a unique dome-like design that looks like something out of a sci-fi movie!

Now, Typhur has introduced a new model to its air fryer line-up called the Typhur Sync Air Fryer . Unlike the Dome, the Typhur Sync has a fairly traditional design with a square shape, touch controls at the top and a single basket with handle. I have to say, I miss the old Dome design and wish the Sync still had it but it has a surprising amount of smarts under its hood.

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For starters, the Typhur Sync is being called ‘the world’s first air fryer with a fully integrated wireless thermometer’. The thermometer is a five-point wireless probe that has a +0.5°F accuracy and is designed to track your food's internal temperature in real-time so you don’t have to keep opening the basket to check on progress.

(Image credit: Typhur)

Using the Typhur app or the control panel, you simply select the meat type and ‘doneness’ level, and the thermometer will track this. When food hits the target temperature, the air fryer automatically stops cooking.

The thermometer is a clever feature although it’s not an entirely new concept as many air fryers have a hidden built-in thermometer . However, current air fryer thermometers aren’t as high tech or integrated in the design so the Typhur Sync thermometer is certainly one-of-a-kind.

Despite being a single basket air fryer, the Typhur Sync has an eight quart capacity which can fit a whole chicken inside. It has nine functions, including air fry, bake, roast, dehydrate, reheat and more, so it’s handy for air fryer beginners.

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But if you want even more guidance, the Typhur Sync offers AI features via the app. The best one is the Snap & Cook feature which allows you to take a picture of your ingredients and upload them to the app where it’ll give you recipe suggestions and specific times and temperatures for each meal.