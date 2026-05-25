Watch out, Meater – This Typhur meat thermometer offers its strongest connection yet

QUICK SUMMARY Typhur has launched the Sync Gold Dual meat thermometer, its most advanced model yet. Priced at £199.99 / $229.99, the Typhur Sync Gold Dual meat thermometer uses Sub 1G connectivity to offer its most stable wireless connection.

Typhur, the smart kitchen appliance brand known for its unusual-looking Dome air fryer , has just launched its latest meat thermometer, just in time for barbecue season. Typhur’s new Sync Gold Dual meat thermometer promises its most stable connection yet, thanks to its Sub 1G connectivity – here’s what you need to know.

A kitchen gadget that I can’t live without is a meat thermometer . As someone who gets nervous when cooking meat, a meat thermometer is a lifesaver, and newer models can now be used in more appliances than before, including ovens, air fryers and even barbecues.

But if you have a meat thermometer that has a limited, unstable connection, then you might find it hard to get accurate readings, or any at all. That’s where the new Typhur Sync Gold Dual meat thermometer comes in, as it uses Sub 1G connectivity, a low-frequency wireless communication that offers a strong signal regardless of the appliance you’re using, obstacles or distance.

Latest Videos From

The Typhur Sync Gold Dual now has a long monitoring and transmission range of up to 3,000 feet in open areas, and 700 feet indoors. This means you can step away from the grill and go about your business while the Typhur Sync Gold Dual still keeps an eye on your cooking and alerts you on its progress without losing connection.

(Image credit: Typhur)

As the name suggests, the Typhur Sync Gold Dual comes with two probes. Both feature six sensors that monitor temperature in different cuts of meat and areas of your meals. Its main charging port has an TFT LCD display which shows the probe’s real-time temperature on the screen when you insert it into the dock.

Made from heat resistant materials, the probes of the Typhur Sync Gold Dual can withstand heats of up to 550°C. The meat thermometer also has a long battery life of over 24 hours on a single charge, and the new Sub 1G connectivity also helps lower their power consumption to help them last for longer.

The Typhur Sync Gold Dual is compatible with the Typhur app which sends you notifications and insights on your food, and allows for remote monitoring. It’s recently been upgraded with AI tools, including an AI Chef for personalised recipes and AI Wellness for tracking calories.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors