Le Creuset just launched its cutest collection to date, and it’s selling out fast!

QUICK SUMMARY Le Creuset has launched its Fruit Cocotte collection, featuring three fruit-shaped pots. Priced at £50 / $55, the Le Creuset Fruit Cocottes are available as a strawberry, blueberry or peach.

Le Creuset has launched its new Fruit Cocotte pots, and it has to be the brand’s cutest collection to date. Available in three fruit shapes and designs, the Le Creuset Fruit Cocottes are exactly what you need for spring and summer hosting – and they’re extremely affordable.

As T3’s Home Editor, I’m lucky enough to try lots of different appliances and cookware. While some may think it’s overpriced and overhyped, Le Creuset still remains one of my favourite kitchen brands, and one I recommend over and over again.

Le Creuset’s enamelled cast iron products are extremely high quality, durable and stylish – and let’s be honest, the latter is the most important for some who want their kitchen to look straight out of a magazine.

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My favourite thing Le Creuset does is offer themed collections, like pumpkin-shaped casserole dishes for Halloween, but its new Fruit Cocotte collection takes the crown as the cutest range the brand’s ever released.

As you can probably guess from the name, the Le Creuset Fruit Cocotte is a three-piece collection of cocotte cooking pots that are shaped like fruits. The stoneware cocottes are available in peach, strawberry and blueberry shapes and colours, complete with little lids and handles.

Aside from looking absolutely adorable, the Le Creuset Fruit Cocotte pots are made from specialist clays to maintain a consistent temperature during cooking. Thermoresistant from -23°C to +260°C, the pots can be used to serve hot or old dishes.

The Le Creuset Fruit Cocotte pots are available in one size, although the fruits do slightly differ in capacity. The peach is 0.58-litres, the strawberry sits in the middle at 0.57-litres and the blueberry is the smallest of the bunch at 0.48-litres.

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They’re all available for £50 /$55 making them one of the cheapest collections you can buy at Le Creuset – I’m taking all three!