The Super Mario Galaxy Movie hits streaming so you can finally watch it at home

Quick summary The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is now available for home viewing, with rentals and purchases from a range of services. The star-studded Nintendo movie is available from £15.99 / $24.99 now.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie has been a huge hit in cinemas, and when we're talking about a movie that's estimated to have made $964 million (£713 million) at the box office (via Forbes), there's no doubt that the appetite for home streaming will be strong.

While we originally thought that it was going to land on 5 May, the hit Nintendo movie actually landed on streaming services on 19 May, meaning you can rush out and rent it today.

That's the bad news here: we're still in the early stages of this movie's life, so it's not bundled into any streaming services quite yet, but it's widely available to rent or to buy.

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A quick search reveals that it's on Amazon Prime to rent for $24.99 in the US, while in the UK it will cost you £15.99, which sounds like a great choice for Bank Holiday entertainment.

It's also listed on Apple TV for the same price, while Google TV and Rakuten are also offering rental and purchase. In the UK it's also available to rent and buy on the Sky Store.

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The appeal of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is broad, with the animation not only appealing to kids, but the sheer nostalgia and lore of Nintendo's beloved characters resonating with older viewers who have grown up with generations of Nintendo consoles.

The latest Nintendo movie stars Chris Pratt, Brie Larson, Jack Black, Charlie Day and others, and follows Mario and Luigi around a plot that's loosely based on the Mario Galaxy games, but interweaved with plenty of easter eggs and characters for fans to enjoy.

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Despite being a huge success in cinemas, IMDb currently has it sitting on a 6.3 star rating, while Rotten Tomatoes sees it sitting on 42%. For all the visual treats that it offers, some have the audacity to call the storyline "threadbare", which probably comes as a surprise to nobody.

If that doesn't fill you with excitement, then you'll probably have to wait until August before it appears to stream for free, by which point the buzz around The Super Mario Galaxy Movie will surely have worn off.