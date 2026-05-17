Netflix's most profane show is back for a second season, and it's escalating matters

We're living in an attention economy, as agreed upon by brainiacs paid a lot more than me, and that means that the best streaming services, from Prime Video to Netflix, all know that they need to work hard to get hold of people's eyes. Sometimes that means high-concept fantasy and sci-fi shows that have long runtimes and big budgets. Other times it means frenetic sketch shows like Tom Segura's Bad Thoughts.

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It really isn't all that long since the show's first season came out, but it looks like Netflix either enjoyed the day one metrics it put up, or had a feeling that it would do good numbers even before that, because we just got a trailer for a new season, dropping on 24 May.

Bad Thoughts: Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The trailer confirms that much is the same about the show, meaning it stars Segura in a whole heap of sketches, many of them putting him in frankly outrageous costumes and prosthetics to sell the comedy. From the looks of the sketches we see, there will be some insane props for him to interact with, too.

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If you're hoping for a sketch show that carefully keeps itself to matters of good taste, this isn't going to be the one for you. The first season of the show got mixed reviews, but one thing everyone could agree on was that it wasn't afraid to take things into touchy territory, and some of the sketches we glimpse in the trailer underline that policy again.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix)

Frankly, it's worth paying attention to some of the sheer production design on offer in the trailer, too, since it looks more intricate than the first season's. The costuming, styling and effects are all pretty on-point, which suggests that Netflix is standing behind Bad Thoughts as something of a flagship.

It's also clearly able to produce the show at a fair old clip, so don't be surprised if Segura has a third season up his sleeve and already at the concept stage right now.

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