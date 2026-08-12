Panasonic's new electric shaver automatically adds more power where your beard needs it
The Series 900 has had a major performance boost
QUICK SUMMARY
Panasonic has refreshed its premium Series 900 electric shaver, introducing an upgraded five-blade system and Beard Sensor+ Technology that promise up to 50% greater cutting efficiency.
Two models are available, both of which have an RRP of £429.99 via Panasonic's online store and Amazon. A new six-blade Series 900+ flagship is set to follow later in 2026
Panasonic has refreshed its premium Series 900 electric shaver with a number of upgrades, including an updated five-blade system that the brand says delivers up to 50% greater cutting efficiency. If you're shopping for the best electric shaver, it's a significant improvement worth paying attention to.
Powering the Series 900 is Panasonic's mag-lev linear motor, which delivers an impressive 70,000 cutting actions per minute. It's also designed to maintain consistent performance as the battery runs low, so you shouldn't notice the shave getting progressively weaker between charges.
Two models are available, with the ES-LV550 supplied without a cleaning station and the ES-LV580 including one, and both are priced at £429.99 via Panasonic's online store and Amazon. It's also been confirmed that an even more premium six-blade Series 900+ will arrive later in 2026, taking over as the brand's new flagship shaver range.
The Series 900 combines three finishing blades with two upgraded thick stubble trimmer blades, all made from Japanese stainless steel and positioned at a 30° angle. . Panasonic also says the blades can maintain a close shave for up to five years.
One of the more interesting features is Beard Sensor+ Technology, which detects beard density and automatically increases or reduces power where needed, alongside a flexible head that follows the contours of your face. The shaver supports wet and dry use, USB-C charging and comes with a hard travel case.
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Lizzie is T3's Senior Staff Writer, covering the latest in smart home, lifestyle and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
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