Manscaped's iconic Lawn Mower lineup welcomes its most affordable body groomer yet

QUICK SUMMARY Manscaped has expanded its popular Lawn Mower lineup with the new Lawn Mower Go, its most affordable body groomer yet. Priced at £55/$50, it features a SkinSafe ceramic blade, adjustable combs, waterproofing and up to 60 minutes of battery life.

Manscaped has expanded its popular Lawn Mower lineup with a new model that puts affordability and portability front and centre. The Lawn Mower Go is the brand's most affordable body groomer yet, joining a growing range that already includes The Lawn Mower 5.0 Ultra and The Lawn Mower 3.0 Plus.

Designed specifically with below-the-waist grooming in mind, the Lawn Mower Go has a slim, lightweight profile that's intended to make it easier to manoeuvre around trickier areas. Its ergonomic grip should also provide plenty of control without being bulky, putting it up there with the best body groomers available.

The Manscaped Lawn Mower Go is available now for £55/$50 and comes in two colourways. Mineral Blue is currently exclusive to Amazon, whilst Granite Grey will be available from Argos, Tesco and Sainsbury's later in the year. Retail availability varies in the US.

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(Image credit: Manscaped)

The Lawn Mower Go uses a SkinSafe ceramic trimmer blade, which is designed to help reduce the risk of nicks and cuts, and comes with two adjustable comb attachments covering 3-5mm and 7-9mm lengths.

It's also fully waterproof, meaning you can use it for wet or dry grooming before rinsing it clean afterwards. There's even an integrated LED spotlight to improve visibility in harder-to-see areas, which is particularly handy given what it's primarily designed to trim.

Battery life comes in at up to 60 minutes, with USB-C charging making it easy to top up at home or whilst travelling. Manscaped has also included a travel lock to prevent any accidental starts in your bag, along with a built-in sport strap for easier storage.

(Image credit: Manscaped)