Eufy’s cheapest robot mower yet has finally arrived – with a huge launch discount

QUICK SUMMARY Eufy has officially launched the new C15 robot mower in the UK and Europe. Designed for smaller gardens up to 500m², it uses Eufy’s wire-free Vision FSD navigation system and sits as the brand’s cheapest robot mower yet. It’s available to buy now via Eufy's online store with a launch discount of £100/€150.

The new Eufy C15 robot mower has officially launched following Anker’s huge product event last week. Originally unveiled back at MWC in March, Eufy had only confirmed that the mower would arrive sometime between late March and late June – and now it’s finally arrived across both the UK and Europe.

The C15 now becomes the most affordable model in Eufy’s growing robot mower lineup, sitting below the Eufy E18 and Eufy E15, which earned a five-star review from us last year.

As with many of Anker’s recent launches, there’s also a decent launch deal attached. Eufy is currently knocking £100/€150 off the standard retail price, making the C15 an even more tempting entry point for anyone curious about switching to automated lawn care.

Like its pricier siblings, the C15 uses Eufy’s Vision FSD navigation system, involving a camera-based setup that allows the mower to map and navigate without needing a physical boundary wire. It's also designed for smaller gardens up to 500m² and can handle slopes of up to 32%, whereas the E15 and E18 stretch to 800m² and 1,200m² respectively. Still, for smaller outdoor spaces, that’ll likely be more than enough.

Control is handled through the Eufy app, where users can manage mowing schedules, edit maps and adjust settings remotely. There are also onboard controls directly on the mower itself for quicker manual adjustments while out in the garden.