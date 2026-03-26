Watch out, Segway – Bosch’s new robot lawn mower has AI smarts and an affordable price tag

QUICK SUMMARY Bosch has launched its 2026 lawn mower collection, featuring new cordless and robot lawn mowers. The standout from the launches is the Bosch VISIMOW18V-100, a medium-sized robot lawn mower with AI-powered technology that maps your entire garden.

Watch out, Segway – Bosch has launched its new lawn mower range for 2026, featuring new robot and cordless mowers for all garden types and sizes. The one that caught my eye the most is the Bosch VISIMOW18V-100, an AI-powered robot lawn mower for medium-sized gardens – but it’s the price you’ll love.

As robot lawn mowers have become more advanced over the years, AI has become the norm in most models. One downside to this technology is it typically makes these mowers more expensive, but Bosch has managed to pack its new VISIMOW18V-100 with AI smarts and kept it at an affordable price.

The new Bosch VISIMOW18V-100 uses AI-powered, camera-based SmartVision technology to map your garden without boundary wires. It has built-in obstacle avoidance so it can maneuver itself around plant pots and other objects, and its SpotMow feature targets specific patches of your lawn for full coverage on different grass types and textures.

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Designed for lawns up to 100m², the Bosch VISIMOW18V-100 is best for medium-sized gardens, and has a three-blade cutter disc with an adjustable cutting height from 20 - 60mm. It comes in quintessential Bosch green and orange colours, and looks surprisingly compact considering all the tech it has under the hood.

(Image credit: Bosch)

For cordless lawn mower fans, Bosch has launched its new ROTAK18V cordless mower series, featuring mowers with 32cm, 34cm, 38cm and 43cm cutting widths to suit all garden sizes. The mowers all have brushless motors and six-step height-of-cut settings to trim, cut and tidy your grass.

One area I always feel lawn mowers could improve on is edge trimming, and the new Bosch ROTAK18V cordless mowers might have found a solution to this problem. They come with Clean Edge grass combs which can precisely and closely cut grasses along walls and borders.

Another handy feature of the Bosch ROTAK18V cordless mowers are its 18V Power for All battery system. The battery is powerful, long-lasting and delivers up to 36V of power – and it is compatible with multiple brands and products.

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The new Bosch lawn mower line-up is available to buy now, with the Bosch VISIMOW18V-100 starting at £392.75 and the Bosch ROTAK18V starting at £173.99.