Dyson has finally launched its first self-emptying vacuum – here's how much it costs and when it'll be available

QUICK SUMMARY Dyson has launched its first-ever self-emptying vacuum setup, featuring the new V10 Konical alongside its Auto-empty Dok. The Auto-empty Dok automatically transfers dust and debris into a sealed bin liner that can hold up to 60 days’ worth of dirt. Only the Dyson V10 Konical is available to buy on its own, priced at £449.99. The Auto-empty Dok will be available from 8th July 2026, bundled with the V10 Konical for £569.99.

Dyson has officially launched the new V10 Konical alongside its Auto-empty Dok, marking it as the brand's first-ever self-emptying vacuum setup. The Auto-empty Dok automatically transfers dust and debris into a sealed bin liner that can hold up to 60 days’ worth of dirt, whilst a fully sealed HEPA filtration system captures fine particles during the process.

It follows the success of the V16 Piston Animal and the PencilVac Fluffycones from late last year, but this feels like a more practical solution for anyone who’s tired of constantly emptying their vacuum or dealing with airflow blockages. By moving debris straight into a larger, sealed container, it should help reduce both of those common frustrations.

Right now, only the Dyson V10 Konical is available to buy on its own, priced at £449.99. The Auto-empty Dok will be available from 8th July 2026, bundled with the V10 Konical for £569.99. We've also found it listed at Currys for the same price,

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(Image credit: Dyson)

As for the vacuum itself, the V10 Konical comes with a de-tangling conical cleaner head designed to prevent long hair and pet fur from wrapping around the brush bar. It also features Dyson’s signature green laser-style illumination, which helps reveal fine dust you’d usually miss on hard floors.

It weighs just 2.65kg and offers 150 AW of power, providing around 60 minutes of runtime and a 0.54-litre dust bin capacity.

Another nice touch is that the Auto-empty Dok is backward compatible, meaning existing Dyson V8 Cyclone owners can upgrade without replacing their entire setup. Accessories are also interchangeable across the V8, V8 Cyclone and the new V10 Konical, so you can keep using the tools you already have.

(Image credit: Dyson)

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