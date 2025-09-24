Dyson upgrades its V8 vacuum with better suction and a longer battery life

QUICK SUMMARY Dyson has launched the V8 Cyclone, a re-engineered, upgraded version of its original V8 vacuum. The Dyson V8 Cyclone has 30% more suction power and a longer battery life than its predecessor.

Dyson has just upgraded its V8 cordless vacuum cleaner . The new Dyson V8 Cyclone comes with more suction power and a longer battery life than before, and it’s not priced too badly either.

The original Dyson V8 launched back in 2016 and was one of the earliest cordless vacuum cleaners from the brand. Since then, Dyson has gone on to create more models in the ‘V’ series, including the V11, V12 and V15 and has given the V8 a few redesigns and tweaks along the way.

Now, Dyson has re-engineered the V8 in the form of the new Dyson V8 Cyclone . Compared to the original V8, the Dyson V8 Cyclone has 30% more suction power and 50% longer runtime, as well as a simple one-button design.

The Dyson V8 Cyclone offers 150 air watts of suction and a powerful motor that spins at 110,000RPM. It picks up dirt, dust and other stubborn stains, and has a fully-sealed filtration system that traps 99.9% of particles to avoid releasing allergens and bacteria back into the air.

(Image credit: Dyson)

An issue some people had with older Dyson vacuum cleaners was its trigger design, which required constant pressure from users holding it down in order for it to operate. The original V8 had this, but the Dyson V8 Cyclone has Dyson’s new triggerless design which features a single button that controls its three power modes.

The Dyson V8 Cyclone comes with eco, medium and boost modes that are easy to click through and use different levels of power to clean up certain messes. Speaking of power, the Dyson V8 Cyclone comes with a 7-cell battery and a swappable battery pack for a long runtime of 60 minutes.

For easy clean-up, the Dyson V8 Cyclone has a 2.5-litre bin, and comes with a self-emptying docking station that can hold up to 60 days worth of dust. The Dyson V8 Cyclone also comes with multiple interchangeable accessories, including a crevice and mini motorised tool for tricky edges and furniture stains.

The Dyson V8 Cyclone is available now for £349.99.

