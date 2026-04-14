Shark’s new PowerDetect cordless vacuum has my favourite vacuum cleaner feature

QUICK SUMMARY Shark has launched the PowerDetect Speed Clean & Empty System for its US market. Priced at $499, the Shark PowerDetect Speed Clean & Empty System has an LED blue light to illuminate hidden dirt, and its detect technologies adjust speed, direction and edges.

Shark has expanded its PowerDetect cordless vacuum cleaner range with a lighter, speedier model for its US market. The new Shark PowerDetect Speed Clean & Empty System is packed full of detection technologies, and it has one of my favourite vacuum cleaner features.

The new Shark PowerDetect Speed Clean & Empty System has an ultra slim design that only weighs about seven pounds, making it easy to carry and maneouver around your house. It also folds down with its MultiFlex design to clean underneath furniture and around tight spaces and corners.

My personal favourite feature of the Shark PowerDetect Speed Clean & Empty System – and my favourite vacuum feature in general – is its Reveal Technology. Dirt isn’t always visible to the eye so the Shark PowerDetect Speed Clean & Empty System has a blue LED light that illuminates floors to find hidden dust.

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The light is also precision-angled to locate debris you might have missed, and it’s especially helpful on hardwood floors. While this feature is my favourite from the new vacuum, where the Shark PowerDetect Speed Clean & Empty System really shines is its detection technologies.

(Image credit: Shark)

Using PowerDetect Intelligence, the Shark PowerDetect Speed Clean & Empty System automatically senses where cleaning is most needed, to target different types and levels of dirt across multiple surfaces. This includes Floor Detect which adjusts its brushroll speed on all floors, and DirtDetect that boosts power when it detects dirt on carpets.

That’s not all though. The Shark PowerDetect Speed Clean & Empty System also has Direction Detect that captures all dirt in forward and backward directions, and Edge Detect which cleans along the walls with higher suction power.

As is the case with most of Shark’s vacuum cleaners, the Shark PowerDetect Speed Clean & Empty System has a TurboPro Detect brush roll which self-cleans and has anti hair-wrap tech to avoid tangling and clogging. It also has an up to 60 minutes runtime.

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(Image credit: Shark)

When full, the Shark PowerDetect Speed Clean & Empty System automatically empties itself into its sealed base which keeps allergens out of the air. Its Auto-Empty Dock also empties after every clean and holds mess for up to 45 days.