Shark expands its PowerDetect range with a much lighter cordless vacuum – but it's the colour I love

QUICK SUMMARY Shark has launched the new PowerDetect Speed cordless vacuum, designed to be a lighter, more agile addition to Shark’s popular PowerDetect lineup. It's available now from Shark's website for £499.99, as well as retailers like John Lewis and Currys, with a cheaper option also available without the auto-empty base.

Shark has expanded its PowerDetect lineup with a new cordless vacuum cleaner that focuses on being lighter and more agile than its predecessors. The Shark PowerDetect Speed still delivers the PowerDetect Intelligence the brand is known for, but does so in a more compact system that weighs just 3.5kg. It also arrives in a stylish new Ultramarine colourway – a stylish blend of dark grey and deep blue.

It follows the hugely popular Shark PowerDetect Pet, which currently holds the top spot in our best cordless vacuum buying guide after earning a five-star review. That means the PowerDetect Speed has some big shoes to fill, but a first glance suggests it's more than capable of doing so.

The PowerDetect Speed is available now from Shark's website for £499.99, as well as retailers like John Lewis and Currys. If you’d prefer a cheaper option, there’s also a version without the auto-empty base for £399.99, and a pet edition that comes with the brand’s FurFins Pet Tool for tackling stubborn pet hair.

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(Image credit: Shark)

The PowerDetect Speed includes Shark’s Flexology technology, allowing the wand to bend so you can clean under sofas and furniture with ease. If you opt for the auto-empty dock, it can also hold up to 45 days of dust and debris, giving you hands-free emptying and a storage spot for the vacuum when it’s not in use.

As mentioned, it includes the brand's PowerDetect Intelligence, which uses five integrated detection technologies to automatically sense where extra cleaning power is needed. Alongside that is Shark’s TurboPro Detect brushroll for deeper debris pickup across different floor types, plus a Self-Cleaning Brushroll that prevents hair wrap.

Battery life is also impressive for a lighter model, offering up to 60 minutes of runtime in Eco mode.

(Image credit: Shark)