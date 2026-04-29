New leak teases second generation of DJI’s Romo robot vacuums

QUICK SUMMARY A teaser trailer of the new DJI Romo robot vacuum has been released. There isn’t much information, other than the post stating that a second generation is launching in May.

DJI is back again with another robot vacuum cleaner launch. In a teaser post, DJI seemingly confirms that a second generation of its DJI Romo robot vacuum is launching in May, but other than that, there’s very little information to go on – here’s my predictions.

You probably know DJI best for its drone line-up, but in late 2025, the brand launched its first-ever robot vacuum cleaner collection. The Romo series featured the S, A and P vacuums which used DJI’s drone-grade LiDAR and vision sensors to navigate the home, detect obstacles, and of course, clean your floors.

Despite launching back in 2025, the DJI Romo series had been rumoured for a while. Other than a few sneakily shot photos, DJI neither confirmed nor denied anything, and there were very little details surrounding the launches.

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The same can somewhat be said about this new ‘leak’. Posted by DJI Innovations on Weibo , the announcement says “A clean home means a better life. DJI ROMO 2nd Generation, launching in May, stay tuned!” A shadowed video of a robot vacuum is seen with a light on at the top – and that’s it!

DJI Romo 2 official teaser - YouTube Watch On

It’s hardly surprising that DJI has released no information about the potential second generation of its robot vacuum, as it did this with the first generation. It’s quite a quick turn around for a new generation considering the original robot vacuums only came out last year, but we’ll have to wait and see.

Whether the second generation Romo series will be released internationally is being kept quiet. For the first generation, they were first launched in China before becoming available worldwide. It’s also unclear whether the second generation will be for all three original models.

Our Active Editor, Matt Kollat reviewed the DJI Romo P and gave it four stars. While he championed the navigation, obstacle avoidance, dock, app and design, it lost points for its cleaning performance, dust bag and privacy concerns, the latter of which other users reported, too.

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If I had to guess, I imagine DJI will introduce second generations of all three versions from the line-up. A key focus should hopefully be on the cleaning performance, but tightening its on-device and in-app security is vital. A more affordable price tag would be nice to see, but highly doubtful.