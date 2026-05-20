Dreame just launched its most powerful robot vacuum series yet – and you won't believe the suction levels

Dreame has today announced its most powerful and intelligent robot vacuum series yet, introducing major upgrades across cleaning performance, AI navigation and full-home coverage. It’s the brand’s first major robot vacuum-focused launch in a while, especially after its huge ecosystem expansion stole the spotlight at CES back in January.

The new lineup includes three models – the X60 Pro Ultra Complete, the X60 Pro Ultra Matrix and the X60 Pro Master. Whilst each model is designed around slightly different user needs, together they form what Dreame is calling its first “full-space cleaning solution”.

Full pricing and availability details for the X60 Pro Series will be revealed during Dreame’s official launch event on 27th May.

Latest Videos From

Dreame X60 Pro Ultra Complete (Image credit: Dreame)

The headline model is the X60 Pro Ultra Complete, which introduces several major upgrades over previous Dreame robot vacuums. One of the biggest additions is the company’s new Dual UltraExtend Arm system, allowing the side brush to extend by up to 12cm and the mop pad by up to 18cm.

The X60 Pro Ultra Complete is also equipped with Dreame’s new AI OmniSight System 3.0. Using dual 120-degree AI cameras and upgraded navigation technology, the system can reportedly recognise more than 320 object types, detect obstacles as small as 10mm and react within 0.1 seconds. Dreame has also added a new blue light detection system capable of identifying transparent liquid spills and automatically switching the robot into a mop-only cleaning mode.

The X60 Pro Ultra Complete features an enormous 42,000Pa suction level – the highest Dreame has ever offered – alongside the brand’s upgraded HyperStream Detangling DuoBrush 2.0 system and a Thermal Deep Mop System capable of cleaning mop pads using 100°C hot water. Dreame says this setup is designed to tackle stubborn stains more effectively, whilst also reducing hair tangling and improving hygiene during mopping.

Dreame X60 Pro Ultra Matrix (Image credit: Dreame)

The X60 Pro Ultra Matrix and X60 Pro Master share many of the same core technologies, but each introduces additional features aimed at different types of users. The Ultra Matrix includes a multi-mop switching dock with separate mop pads and cleaning solutions for different rooms, similar to the previous Matrix10 Ultra, helping reduce cross-contamination between spaces like kitchens and bathrooms.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Meanwhile, the X60 Pro Master focuses more heavily on convenience, featuring an automatic refill and drainage system housed inside a much smaller docking station designed to fit more discreetly into modern homes.

Dreame X60 Pro Master (Image credit: Dreame)

Alongside the X60 Pro Series, Dreame has also confirmed the official launch of Cyber X – the world’s first bionic quad-track stair-climbing robot vacuum. The Cyber X is designed to move across multiple levels of a home, and it can reportedly handle straight, spiral, open-riser and L-shaped stairs, climb slopes up to 42 degrees and overcome obstacles up to 35cm high.

Dreame says Cyber X can climb a stair in just 27 seconds thanks to its quad-track climbing system, whilst industrial-grade rubber tracks and a triple brake system help improve grip and overall safety.

The robot originally debuted at IFA 2025, but now returns with major upgrades and an official launch, with more details also expected during next week’s event.