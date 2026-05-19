Level up your outdoor living, in the latest issue of T3!

The new issue of T3 is here, and our spring gadget guide will help you to level up your outdoor living! Inside you'll find tech to bring the outdoors to life, whether you're hosting a sophisticated garden party, or spending an afternoon clipping topiary with some tunes blasting in the background.

Plus, we're showcasing the latest portable audio upgrades, including pocket-friendly CD players, hi-res music players, and tiny DACs you can plug into your phone. We've also got the most colourful compilation of tech you've ever laid eyes on, and our buying guide will help you find the best 42-inch TV to suit any small apartment space.

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What’s inside the latest T3?

In the latest issue of T3, you’ll find:

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Level up your outdoor living – great gear to maximise your outside time at home, from grilling to chilling

– great gear to maximise your outside time at home, from grilling to chilling Tested: AirPods Max 2 – small upgrades, but still an essential purchase for over-ear noise-cancelling headphones

– small upgrades, but still an essential purchase for over-ear noise-cancelling headphones Portable audio upgrades – four pocket-friendly setups that bring back the joy of music on the go

– four pocket-friendly setups that bring back the joy of music on the go Rated: iPhone 17e – flagship capabilities, but easier on the wallet

– flagship capabilities, but easier on the wallet Eye-popping tech – black and white is boring, here’s the best tech in every colour imaginable

– black and white is boring, here’s the best tech in every colour imaginable Apartment-ready 42-inch TVs – not everyone wants, or can accommodate, a huge TV…

– not everyone wants, or can accommodate, a huge TV… …and loads more!

And so much more!

So discover all the transformative tech and cutting-edge gadgets you can get your hands on by subscribing to T3 today.