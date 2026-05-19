Level up your outdoor living, in the latest issue of T3!

The new issue of T3 is here, and our spring gadget guide will help you to level up your outdoor living! Inside you'll find tech to bring the outdoors to life, whether you're hosting a sophisticated garden party, or spending an afternoon clipping topiary with some tunes blasting in the background.
Plus, we're showcasing the latest portable audio upgrades, including pocket-friendly CD players, hi-res music players, and tiny DACs you can plug into your phone. We've also got the most colourful compilation of tech you've ever laid eyes on, and our buying guide will help you find the best 42-inch TV to suit any small apartment space.
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What’s inside the latest T3?
In the latest issue of T3, you’ll find:
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
- Level up your outdoor living – great gear to maximise your outside time at home, from grilling to chilling
- Tested: AirPods Max 2 – small upgrades, but still an essential purchase for over-ear noise-cancelling headphones
- Portable audio upgrades – four pocket-friendly setups that bring back the joy of music on the go
- Rated: iPhone 17e – flagship capabilities, but easier on the wallet
- Eye-popping tech– black and white is boring, here’s the best tech in every colour imaginable
- Apartment-ready 42-inch TVs – not everyone wants, or can accommodate, a huge TV…
- …and loads more!
And so much more!
So discover all the transformative tech and cutting-edge gadgets you can get your hands on by subscribing to T3 today.
For 25 years T3 has been the place to go when you need a gadget. From the incredibly useful, to the flat out beautiful T3 has covered it all. We're here to make your life better by bringing you the latest news, reviewing the products you want to buy and hunting for the best deals. You can follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. We also have a monthly magazine which you can buy in newsagents or subscribe to online – print and digital versions available.
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