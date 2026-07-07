The 2026 Tech Awards in the latest issue of T3!

The new issue of T3 is here, and it’s time for the 2026 Tech Awards, highlighting the best headphones, watches, phones, and much more! We've revealed the winners in every tech category you can think of, and for this year we've also included the greatest gadget of all time (hint, it's something to do with audio…).
Plus, we've got 22 high-tech toys grown-ups will love, a wired headphones buying guide; and we check out Bang & Olufsen’s stunning new soundbar.
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What’s inside the latest T3?
In the latest issue of T3, you’ll find:
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
- Tech Awards 2026 – the best headphones, watches, phones, and much more in this year’s great gadget lineup
- Tested: Bang & Olufsen Beosound Premiere – great for movies and puts many stereo sound systems to shame
- 22 high-tech toys grown-ups will love – you could give them to your kids… or not
- Rated: Sony 1000X The Collexion – Sony’s luxury headphones are here to give the big players a run for their money
- The best wired headphones – wires are back, and here are the best headphones that you can plug into whatever you like (as long as it’s got a jack)
- Revealed: Surface Laptop Ultra – Microsoft takes on Apple’s MacBook Pro with its latest Windows portable
And so much more!
So discover all the transformative tech and cutting-edge gadgets you can get your hands on by subscribing to T3 today.
For 25 years T3 has been the place to go when you need a gadget. From the incredibly useful, to the flat out beautiful T3 has covered it all. We're here to make your life better by bringing you the latest news, reviewing the products you want to buy and hunting for the best deals. You can follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. We also have a monthly magazine which you can buy in newsagents or subscribe to online – print and digital versions available.
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