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T3 Awards 2026 shortlist: Your contenders for this year's main event

Top products have been nominated for this year's T3 Awards, but who will win?

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T3 Awards shortlist 2026
(Image credit: Future)
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The T3 Awards celebrate the very best products available right now, spanning a wide range of subjects and disciplines. For 2026, there are 84 Awards across 6categories up for grabs.

Every year, the benchmark for the T3 Awards goes up. New products mean better performance, more features, sexier designs and more ways to improve your life. So, even before we crown our winners, selecting the shortlist is a tough ask.

To do this, our team start by trawling through the reviews of the year, finding all the products that scored highly. Mostly the five-star reviews, but also those with a solid four-star performance, as well as products that didn't have a formal review but really impressed us along the way.

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Then we take into account the nominations from readers and industry figures. Products we've either seen some time ago or not yet reviewed. If these fit the bill, and can be reviewed in time, we'll add these in. There's also the products on the cusp of release, that just go on sale in time for the awards – some of which we may be reviewing under embargo.

Once we have all of these, we then filter the list down until we have the five strongest candidates for each award. This is the shortlist you see here – a consolidation of the best of the best, every one worthy of the award.

With the shortlist now in place, the judges will start their deliberations. However, the T3 Readers' Choice Award remains open for your voting until 11:59 pm on Friday, 29th May 2026, and will be announced along with the headline awards.

This year, our Design Awards are judged by a panel of esteemed editors and journalists from a range of titles, including Creative Bloq, Shortlist, Tom's Guide and Tech Radar. These are finished products or concepts that stand out for their design and innovation in one of four areas: Automotive, Technology, Home and Active.

Please note that, due to product release schedules and a rush of last-minute nominations, some of the shortlists below may still be works in progress, with more nominees to follow (none will be removed) as we test additional products.

And the shortlist is...

T3 Awards sections

Headline Awards

T3 Awards categories 2026

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Design Awards

T3 Awards categories 2026

(Image credit: Future)

Readers' Choice Award

T3 Awards categories 2026

(Image credit: Future)

Reader's Choice award finalists: Oppo Find X9 Pro, Ikea Bilresa remote control, Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max, Oura Ring 4, LG G6 OLED, Garmin Fenix 8 Pro, Fire TV Stick 4K Select, Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2, PlayStation 5 Pro, Nintendo Switch 2, Nothing Headphone (a), Apple MacBook Neo, Manhattan Aero 4K TV Streamer, Ring Battery Video Doorbell Pro, Apple AirTag (2nd gen)

Active Awards

T3 Awards categories 2026

(Image credit: Future)

Home Awards

T3 Awards categories 2026

(Image credit: Future)

Technology Awards

T3 Awards categories 2026

(Image credit: Future)

Congratulations to everyone who made it onto the shortlists. The winners will be announced during the week commencing Monday, 6th July.

Mat Gallagher
Mat Gallagher
Editor-in-chief, T3.com

As T3's Editor-in-Chief, Mat Gallagher has his finger on the pulse for the latest advances in technology. He has written about technology since 2003 and after stints in Beijing, Hong Kong and Chicago is now based in the UK. He’s a true lover of gadgets, but especially anything that involves cameras, Apple, electric cars, musical instruments or travel.

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