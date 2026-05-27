T3 Awards 2026 shortlist: Your contenders for this year's main event

The T3 Awards celebrate the very best products available right now, spanning a wide range of subjects and disciplines. For 2026, there are 84 Awards across 6categories up for grabs.

Every year, the benchmark for the T3 Awards goes up. New products mean better performance, more features, sexier designs and more ways to improve your life. So, even before we crown our winners, selecting the shortlist is a tough ask.

To do this, our team start by trawling through the reviews of the year, finding all the products that scored highly. Mostly the five-star reviews, but also those with a solid four-star performance, as well as products that didn't have a formal review but really impressed us along the way.

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Then we take into account the nominations from readers and industry figures. Products we've either seen some time ago or not yet reviewed. If these fit the bill, and can be reviewed in time, we'll add these in. There's also the products on the cusp of release, that just go on sale in time for the awards – some of which we may be reviewing under embargo.

Once we have all of these, we then filter the list down until we have the five strongest candidates for each award. This is the shortlist you see here – a consolidation of the best of the best, every one worthy of the award.

With the shortlist now in place, the judges will start their deliberations. However, the T3 Readers' Choice Award remains open for your voting until 11:59 pm on Friday, 29th May 2026, and will be announced along with the headline awards.

This year, our Design Awards are judged by a panel of esteemed editors and journalists from a range of titles, including Creative Bloq, Shortlist, Tom's Guide and Tech Radar. These are finished products or concepts that stand out for their design and innovation in one of four areas: Automotive, Technology, Home and Active.

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Please note that, due to product release schedules and a rush of last-minute nominations, some of the shortlists below may still be works in progress, with more nominees to follow (none will be removed) as we test additional products.

And the shortlist is...

T3 Awards sections

Headline Awards

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Brand of the year Brand of the year finalists: Garmin, IKEA, Apple, Bowers & Wilkins, Nintendo, Lego Product of the Year Product of the Year finalists: Adidas Adizero Adios Pro Evo 3, Lego Smart Play, Apple MacBook Neo, PlayStation 5 Pro, EightSleep Pod 5, Dyson Hushjet Retailer of the Year (US) Retailer of the Year (US) finalists: REI, Amazon, Apple, B&H, Target, Walmart Retailer of the Year (UK) Retailer of the Year (UK) finalists: IKEA, Currys, Amazon, John Lewis, Apple , EE Sustainability Award Sustainability Award finalists: Peak Performance Helium Loop Anorak, Formula E GEN4, On Cyclon Initiative, Fairphone headphones, Suri 2.0, Meaco Tech Innovation Award Tech Innovation Award finalists: Oppo Find X9 Ultra, Lego Smart Play, Dolby Atmos Flex Connect, RGB Mini-LED, Honor Robot Phone, Samsung Privacy Display , Meta Ray-Ban Display, Samsung Tri-Fold Person of the year Person of the year finalists: Tim Cook, Asha Sharma (xBox), James Dyson, Carl Pei (Nothing), Jonathan Thompson (Freely), Michael Martin (Strava), Adrian van Hooydonk (BMW head designer), Andy Kerr (Bowers & Wilkins) Biggest product in T3's lifetime Biggest product in T3's lifetime finalists: Apple iPhone 3G, Apple iPod, Nintendo Wii , Motorola Razr (V3), BlackBerry 850, Flat screen TVs

Design Awards

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Design Award, Active Design Award, Active finalists: The North Face Universal Collection, Omorpho G-Vest Icon, Nike ACG Air Milano Jacket, Garmin Fenix 8 Pro, NordicTrack Ultra 1 Reformer Design Award, Home Design Award, Home finalists: Dyson PencilVac, Eufy Omni S2 robot vacuum, Roborock RockMow S1, Dreamie Smart Alarm Clock, Eight Sleep Pod 5 Design Award, Tech Design Award, Tech finalists: Marshall Heston 120, Focal Mu-so Hekla, Dell XPS 14 (2026), Bowers & Wilkins Px8 S2, Nothing Headphone (1), Honor Robot Phone, Samsung Galaxy Z Tri-Fold, Cambridge Audio L/R Design Award, Auto Design Award, Auto finalists: BMW iX3, Renault Twingo E-Tech, Rolls-Royce Nightingale, Kia PV5, Ferrari Luce

Readers' Choice Award

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Reader's Choice award finalists: Oppo Find X9 Pro, Ikea Bilresa remote control, Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max, Oura Ring 4, LG G6 OLED, Garmin Fenix 8 Pro, Fire TV Stick 4K Select, Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2, PlayStation 5 Pro, Nintendo Switch 2, Nothing Headphone (a), Apple MacBook Neo, Manhattan Aero 4K TV Streamer, Ring Battery Video Doorbell Pro, Apple AirTag (2nd gen)

Vote now for the Readers' Choice Award (closes Friday 29 May, 2026)

Active Awards

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Best Fitness Innovation Best Fitness Innovation finalists: Hyperice Contrast 2, Nike Radical AirFlow, Peloton IQ, YETI Yonder Shaker Bottle, Hypershell X Ultra Exoskeleton Best Outdoor Innovation Best Outdoor Innovation finalists: Olight ArkPro, Helinox Chair LT, Coleman Snap ’N Go, Patagonia Capilene Cool Sun range, The North Face Universal Collection Best Home Workout Equipment Best Home Workout Equipment finalists: Nike Strength Adjustable Bench, Nike VOLT Collection, Omorpho G-Vest Icon, Bowflex SelectTech 552i (2025), Aeke Home Fitness Mirror/Gym Best Cardio Equipment Best Cardio Equipment finalists: Peloton Cross Trainer Bike+, Wattbike Atom (2025), Peloton Cross Training Tread, UREVO CyberMega Smart Treadmill, ProForm Carbon Pro 9000 Best Running or Multisport Watch Best Running or Multisport Watch finalists: Amazfit Active Max, Suunto Race 2, Coros Pace 4, Garmin Forerunner 170, Huawei Watch GT Runner 2 Best Running Shoes Best Running Shoes finalists: Asics Megablast, New Balance SuperComp Elite v5, Nike Structure Plus, HOKA Mach X 3, Brooks Glycerin Flex Best Trail Running Shoes Best Trail Running Shoes finalists: Hoka Rocket X Trail, Vivobarefoot Primus Trail Flow, Hoka Mafate 5, Lowa Skyterra, Adidas Terrex Agravic Speed Ultra 2 Best Workout Shoes Best Workout Shoes finalists: Nike Metcon 10, On Cloudpulse Pro, Adidas Treadflow, Adidas Dropset 4, Vivobarefoot Motus Flex II Best Electric Bike or Scooter Best Electric Bike or Scooter finalists: Scott Solace eRIDE 20, Acer Predator Extreme eScooter, New Brompton Electric T Line, Fiido Nomads, Orbea Gain M20i Best Fitness Headphones Best Fitness Headphones finalists: Skullcandy Crusher 540 Active, SoundPeats Q40 HD, Beats Powerbeats Fit, Shokz OpenFit Pro, Huawei Freeclip 2 Best Portable Power Station Best Portable Power Station finalists: BLUETTI Elite 30 V2, DJI Power 1000 V2, Jackery Explorer 3000 V2, DJI Power 1000 Mini, Ecoflow DELTA 3 Max Plus Best Action Camera Best Action Camera finalists: Insta360 X4 Air, Insta360 Go Ultra, GoPro Max 2, DJI Osmo Nano, DJI Osmo Action 6 Best Drone Best Drone finalists: Antigravity A1, DJI Mini 5 Pro, HoverAir Aqua, DJI Avata 360, DJI Lito X1 Best Hiking Boots Best Hiking Boots finalists: The North Face Offtrail Hike Mid GORE-TEX, Salomon X Ultra 5 Mid, Hoka Transport Hike GTX, Vivobarefoot Tracker Textile AT II, Keen Targhee Apex Best Tent Best Tent finalists: Dometic TRT 120E, Nemo Dagger Osmo 2P Tent, Coleman Spruce Falls 4 BlackOut Tent, Big Agnes Tiger Wall 2 Platinum, Hilleberg Soulo Red Label Tent Best Walking Shoes Best Walking Shoes finalists: Lowa Maddox Pro GTX Lo, Adidas Terrex Skychaser GORE-TEX, Hoka Kawana 3, Danner Trail 2650 GTX Best Waterproof Jacket Best Waterproof Jacket finalists: 66ºNORTH Dyngja Shell Jacket, Arc'teryx Beta AR (2025), Fjallraven Keb GORE-TEX (2025), Rab Firewall Light, Outdoor Research Helium UL Jacket, Montane Alta Lite Shell Best Smartwatch Best Smartwatch finalists: Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, Huawei Watch GT 6 Pro, Garmin Venu X1, Apple Watch Series 11, Moto Watch Fit Best Smart Ring Best Smart Ring finalists: Ultrahuman Ring Pro, Oura Ring 4 Ceramic, Diesel Ultrahuman Ring, Pebble Index 01 Best Outdoor Watch Best Outdoor Watch finalists: Polar Grit X2, Coros Nomad, Amazfit T-Rex 3 Pro, Garmin Fenix 8 Pro, Apple Watch Ultra 3, Amazfit T-Rex Ultra 2 Best Electric Car Best Electric Car finalists: BMW iX3, Mercedes-Benz CLA, Porsche Cayenne electric, Rolls Royce Spectre, Renault 5 E-Tech Best Car Best Car finalists: Land Rover Defender Octa, Mercedes S Class (2026), Aston Martin DB12 S, Porsche 911 Turbo S, Bentley Continental GTS Best Dashcam Best Dashcam finalists: Nextbase iQ, Nextbase Piqo 2K, Viofo A329S, Miofive S1, 70mai 4K A810 Lite

Home Awards

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Best Barbecue Best Barbecue finalists: Weber Searwood XL, Char-Broil Versa Tile, Pit Boss Titan Competition Series, Traeger Woodridge Pro, Campingaz 3 Series Onyx S Gas BBQ, Ninja FlexFlame Best Outdoor Cooking Appliance Best Outdoor Cooking Appliance finalists: Ninja Artisan Electric Pizza Oven & Air Fryer, Ooni Volt 2, Gozney Tread, DeliVita Flow, VonHaus pellet pizza oven Best Lawnmower Best Lawnmower finalists: Vonhaus 171cc Petrol Lawn Mower, Stiga Twinclip 950e V Kit Cordless Lawn Mower, Eufy E15 robot lawn mower, Sunseeker Elite X4, Husqvarna 312V Robot Mower Best Home Air Device Best Home Air Device finalists: Vitesy Eteria, Daikin Air Purifier MC55VB, Blueair Signature Air Purifier, Dyson HushJet Compact Purifier, Meaco DD8L Pro Desiccant Dehumidifier Best Robot Vacuum Cleaner Best Robot Vacuum Cleaner finalists: Dyson Spot + Scrub Ai, Dreame Matrix10 Ultra, Roborock Saros 20, Eufy Omni S2, Karcher RCV 5 Best Vacuum Cleaner Best Vacuum Cleaner finalists: Dyson V16 Piston Animal, Shark PowerDetect Speed, Ultenic U20, Morphy Richards MRXStickPro, Beldray Airfinity Best Sleep Accessory Best Sleep Accessory finalists: Scooms Body Temperature Regulating Luxury Duvet, Fine Bedding Company HoneyFoam pillow, Simba Cool Foam Mattress Topper, DreamCloud mattress protector, Emma Adaptive Cooling Pillow Best Mattress Best Mattress finalists: DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress, Origin LumbarCloud mattress, Simba Earth Apex, Silentnight UltraGel Cool-to-Touch 3000 Mirapocket, Bensons for Beds Slumberland Air 9.0 Best Sleep Tech Best Sleep Tech finalists: Dreamie Sleep Assistant and Smart Alarm Clock, Woojer MAT, Eight Sleep Pod 5, Blueair Mini Restful Sunrise Alarm Clock and Air Purifier, Hatch Restore 3 Best Air Fryer / Multicooker Best Air Fryer / Multicooker finalists: Panasonic Flex NF-BC1000KXC Air Fryer, Philips 4000 Series Stacked Dual Basket Air Fryer, Cosori Turbo Tower 10.8L air fryer, Cuisinart AirTwin XXL Dual-Zone Air Fryer, Instant Pot Classic Mini 3.8L Multi-Cooker, Tower Air X Best Blender/Mixer Best Blender/Mixer finalists: Beast Mighty 850 Plus, Ninja BlendBoss, Tefal Blend Up Mini Blender, Cuisinart Blast & Go Portable Blender, KitchenAid Pure Power Blender Best Coffee Machine Best Coffee Machine finalists: Philips Baristina, Cuisinart Grind, Tamp and Brew Espresso machine, Lavazza Assoluta, Sage Oracle Dual Boiler, De'Longhi Eletta Ultra, Gaggia Classic UP Best Smart Speaker / Hub Best Smart Speaker / Hub finalists: Philips Hue Pro Bridge, Aqara Panel Hub S1, Eufy Smart Display E10, Echo Show 8, Echo Dot Max Best Smart Energy Product Best Smart Energy Product finalists: Wiser 2nd Gen, Hive thermostat, Tewke Tap smart light switch, Aqara W600, Tapo P304M strip smart plug Best Smart Lighting Best Smart Lighting finalists: Philips Hue Play Wall Washer, Meross smart table lamp, Philips Hue Festavia Globe string lights, Govee Outdoor UpDown Wall Light, Govee Lantern Floor Lamp Best Smart Video Doorbell Best Smart Video Doorbell finalists: Ring doorbell (2nd gen), Blink video doorbell, Aqara Smart Doorbell Camera G410, Reolink Video Doorbell (Battery), EZVIZ EP8 Ultra Dual-Lens Video Doorbell Best Smart Security Device Best Smart Security Device finalists: Eufy S4, Arlo Essential 3 2K Indoor Camera, Philips Hue Secure 2K Wired, Blink Outdoor 4, TP-Link Tapo C660, Nuki Smart Lock Pro Best Electric Toothbrush Best Electric Toothbrush finalists: SURI 2.0, Bon Charge Red Light Toothbrush, Quip Lite, Oral-B iO6, Feno Smartbrush Best Hair Removal Tool Best Hair Removal Tool finalists: Sensilight Mini, Panasonic Series 700s shaver, Philips 9900 Beauty Set, Laifen P3 Pro, Manspot Body Trimmer Best Hair Styling Tool Best Hair Styling Tool finalists: Shark SilkiPro Straight, Dyson Supersonic Travel, Revamp Effortless Curls Extra-Long Tong, T3 AIRE 360, GHD Chronos Curve Curling tongs Best Watch Best Watch finalists: Parmigiani Fleurier Tonda PF Chronographe Mysterieux, Ulysse Nardin SuperFreak, Split Watches MC-1, Christopher Ward The Twelve 660, Blancpain Grande Double Sonnerie Best Fragrance Best Fragrance finalists: Tom Ford Taormina Orange, Acqua di Parma Colonia Il Profumo Millesimato, Prada Paradigme, Creed Wild Vetiver Best LED face mask Best LED face mask finalists: Dr Dennis Gross DRx SpectraLite FaceWare Pro, Lumalux Face Pro LED Light Therapy Mask, Therabody Theraface Mask Glo, Silk'n LED Face Mask Pro, Renpho Artemis LED Light Soft Mask Best Travel Goods / Luggage Best Travel Goods / Luggage finalists: Antler Discovery Wheeled Duffel, Montblanc Extreme 3.0, Matador GlobeRider35, Peak Design Travel Backpack 45L, Bennett Winch Backpack Best Office Chair Best Office Chair finalists: FlexiSpot C7 Office Chair, LiberNovo Omni, Bouiles OP300, Sihoo Doro C300 Pro V2

Technology Awards

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Best Portable Speaker Best Portable Speaker finalists: Sonos Play, Bang & Olufsen A1 3rd Gen, JBL Xtreme 5, JBL Grip, Sony Ult Field 3, Marshall Emberton III Best Soundbar Best Soundbar finalists: Marshall Heston 120, Sonos Arc Ultra, Samsung HW-Q990H, LG Sound Suite, KEF XIO, Bose Lifestyle Ultra Soundbar Best Wireless Speaker Best Wireless Speaker finalists: Sonos Play, Focal Naim Mu-so Hekla, Denon Home 400, Edifier ES300, Bose Lifestyle Ultra Speaker, Marshall Kilburn III Best Powered Bookshelf Speaker Best Powered Bookshelf Speaker: Kanto Ren, Cambridge Audio L/R S, KEF LSX II, Fluance Ri71, Ruark MR1 Mk3 Best Gaming Chair Best Gaming Chair finalists: Noblechairs Legend, SecretLab Titan Evo NanoGen, Boulies Master Series, AndaSeat Kaiser 3, Asus ROG Destrier Ergo Best Travel Headphones Best Travel Headphones finalists: Apple AirPods Max 2, Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones 2, Sony WH-1000XM6, Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S3 Best Earbuds Best Earbuds finalists: Sony WF-1000XM6, Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen), Apple AirPods Pro 3, Nothing Ear (3), Huawei FreeBuds Pro 5, Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro Best Wired Headphones Best Wired Headphones finalists: Meze Audio Poet, Meze Audio Liric (2nd Generation), Sennheiser HD 550, Stax SRS-X1000, Focal Bathys MG, Final Audio DX3000CL Best Headphones Best Headphones finalists: Apple AirPods Max 2, Nothing Headphone (1), Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S3, Sony WH-1000X The Collexion, Bowers & Wilkins Px8 S2 Best Phone Best Phone finalists: Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, Oppo Find X9 Pro, Apple iPhone 17 Pro, Google Pixel 10 Pro XL, Honor Magic 8, Xiaomi 17 Best Mid-range Phone Best Mid-range Phone finalists: Nothing Phone (4a) Pro, Samsung Galaxy A57, Apple iPhone 17e, Google Pixel 10a, Xiaomi 15T Pro Best Monitor Best Monitor finalists: LG UltraGear 45GX950, Sony Inzone M10S, LG UltraGear OLED 39GX90, Apple Studio Display XDR Best Laptop Best Laptop finalists: Apple MacBook Neo, Dell XPS 14 (2026), Asus ZenBook A16, Apple MacBook Pro 14 M5, Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Pro Best Video Streaming Service Best Video Streaming Service finalists: Apple TV, HBO Max, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Paramount+ Best TV Best TV finalists: Sony Bravia 8 II, TCL C8K, Samsung S99H, LG OLED G6, Philips OLED 910 Best OLED TV Best OLED TV finalists: LG OLED G6, Sony Bravia 8 II, Philips OLED 910, Samsung S99H, Panasonic Z95B Best Mid-range TV Best Mid-range TV finalists: TCL C7K, TCL P8K, Hisense U7Q Pro, Amazon Fire TV Omni Mini-LED 4K, Sky Glass Air Best Gaming TV Best Gaming TV finalists: Samsung S99H, LG OLED G6, Samsung S90H, LG OLED C6, Philips OLED 910 Best Streaming Device Best Streaming Device finalists: Manhattan Aero 4K TV Streamer with Freely, Netgem Pleio, Humax Aura EZ, Thompson Go Cast 152, Sky Stream Best Gaming Laptop Best Gaming Laptop finalists: Asus ROG Zephyrus G14, Lenovo Legion 5 (Gen 10), HP Omen Max 16, Razer Blade 16 Best Gaming Headset Best Gaming Headset finalists: SteelSeries Arctis Nova Omni, SteelSeries Arctis Nova Elite, Sony InZone H9 II, Asus ROG Delta II , SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 Gen 2 Best Folding Phone Best Folding Phone finalists: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Honor Magic V5, Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7

Congratulations to everyone who made it onto the shortlists. The winners will be announced during the week commencing Monday, 6th July.