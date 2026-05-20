Top travel gadgets: from business to pleasure

Whether you are long-hauling, business-tripping, mini-breaking or backpacking, you will need the right gadgets to not only get you where you want to go but help you when you get there.

We have compiled the ultimate travel gadget tech list – use this guide to get the best out of your travels, whether you are going abroad or are planning a stunning staycation....

GADGETS FOR THE BUSINESS TRAVELLER

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PLAUD NOTE PRO

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A pocket sized passepartout designed to capture meetings and interviews without touching your laptop or draining your phone battery. Hit record, and the four MEMS microphones with AI beamforming record voices clearly from up to five metres away, while 64GB storage and up to 50-hour battery life keep it running through long days. Bluetooth and Wi-Fi sync recordings to the app, where AI generates searchable transcripts and summaries in 112 languages. £169, uk.plaud.ai

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ANKER PRIME 26K 300W POWER BANK

With portable power, tiny but mighty wins the day, and this 26,250mAh battery provides up to 300W of output over two USB-C ports while measuring just 16 x 6.2 x 3.8cm. At 600g it's not for connected trail runners, but ideal for carry-on only business trips, as it falls deliberately just inside of airline limits. A screen keeps you updated on charging, while there's power management aplenty via Bluetooth and the smartphpone app. £180 anker.com

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ASUS EXPERTBOOK ULTRA

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A luxuriously well-specc'd laptop built for business trips. The magnesium-aluminium chassis weighs just 0.99kg and measures 10.9mm thin, yet packs an Intel Core Ultra processor with a dedicated NPU delivering up to 50 TOPS for swifter AI responses. An Intel Arc graphics chip makes the most of the 14-inch 3K Tandem OLED display (up to 1400 nits HDR), while a 24-hour, 70Wh battery, Wi-Fi 7 and Thunderbolt connectivity make business easier.

JABRA EVOLVE3 85

Like a private meeting pod for your noisy airport Zoom calls, the latest generation Jabra headphones utilise AI-powered ClearVoice voice isolation, six MEMS microphones and adaptive ANC, to create the quietest, clearest call quality. It's eerily good. Bluetooth 5.3 with multipoint and a USB-C Link 390c dongle ensure stable connections, while a battery capable of 25 hours of talk time or 120 hours of music listening guarantee peace and professionalism wherever you are.